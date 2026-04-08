Privacy-First Pet Tech Arrives in Europe: AutoScooper 12 Requires Zero Apps or Subscriptions

PARIS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European pet owners now have a new choice for automated litter care that respects data sovereignty. PetPivot is releasing the AutoScooper 12 across Europe, available to order today. The device functions entirely offline — no app, no Wi‑Fi and no subscription.





Safety Engineered for Peace of Mind

The AutoScooper 12 prioritises physical safety over digital monitoring.

11-Sensor Real-Time Monitoring : 7 pairs of infrared sensors plus four Hall sensors track position continuously.

: 7 pairs of infrared sensors plus four Hall sensors track position continuously. Physical Anti-Pinch Protection : Half-gear structure prevents full rotation, reinforced by a 30° mechanical safety limiter.

: Half-gear structure prevents full rotation, reinforced by a 30° mechanical safety limiter. Active Obstruction Response : Cleaning cycle halts instantly upon detecting any obstruction.

: Cleaning cycle halts instantly upon detecting any obstruction. 360° Blind-Spot Scanning : Infrared matrix verifies the interior is clear before each cycle starts.

: Infrared matrix verifies the interior is clear before each cycle starts. Open-Top Safety Design: Allows free entry/exit, with sensors pausing operation if a pet returns mid-cycle.

Allows free entry/exit, with sensors pausing operation if a pet returns mid-cycle. Integrated Step Stool: Allows for small, disabled, and older cats to walk into the litter box with ease.

(Read about the autoscooper’s safety systems)

"European consumers expect technology that serves them, not the other way around," says a PetPivot representative. "With AutoScooper 12, we removed the cloud entirely. Safety doesn't require a data trail — it requires thoughtful mechanical design."

Built for European Living

The AutoScooper 12 is designed with EU households in mind. Its compact footprint suits apartments and smaller homes common across European cities, while the waste capacity accommodates multi‑cat families without frequent maintenance. The sensor logic is calibrated to recognise multiple pets, preventing unnecessary cycles while ensuring thorough cleaning after each use. For busy households balancing work, family, and pet care, this reliability means less daily intervention and a consistently fresher home environment.

Simplicity Without Compromise

No account creation. No firmware updates. No monthly fees. The AutoScooper 12 is plug and play right after unboxing. This standalone approach aligns with growing European preference for devices that minimise data collection, reduce digital clutter, and remain functional regardless of internet connectivity or corporate policy changes.

The AutoScooper 12 is ready to order now via its official store with The Pet Day discount.

About PetPivot

PetPivot creates pet care solutions focused on mechanical reliability and user privacy. The AutoScooper line delivers automation without cloud dependency, ensuring products stay functional and private for years — not just until the next software update.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Website: petpivot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e68dc8-1bdf-4b84-921c-4c8fb1cca912