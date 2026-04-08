Lucidworks Launches Model Context Protocol to Reduce AI Agent Integration Timelines by Up to 10x

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, a leader in AI-powered search and discovery, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, designed to help enterprises seamlessly and securely connect AI agents to crucial enterprise data—with little custom integration required.

Early results indicate that enterprises can reduce AI integration timelines by up to 10x, save more than $150,000 per integration, and accelerate the rollout of AI-powered applications.

“Under extreme pressure, enterprises often struggle to move quickly with AI, but the real challenge is not with the models; it’s with the data feeding into models,” explained Meychele Reis, Sr. Product Manager at Lucidworks. “Lucidworks’ MCP Server provides a single, trusted connection between AI assistants and enterprise knowledge. Now organizations can deploy AI agents that are accurate, secure, and ready for real business use.”

MCP is a widely adopted standard for connecting widely used AI applications, such as Claude, to companies’ proprietary data sources, enabling organizations to securely deploy their own AI agents to serve customer needs. Lucidworks MCP enables e-commerce companies to launch AI assistants that work with the latest product information, including part numbers, compatibility information, contract pricing, technical documents, and more. As a result, customers enjoy a better shopping experience with detailed, accurate answers to their search queries.

Removing the Biggest Barrier to Enterprise AI

As AI assistants such as Claude become the new interface for work, most organizations rely on custom integrations to connect them to internal systems, a process that is often complex, time-consuming, and difficult to scale. They also introduce risk, as inconsistencies can lead to incomplete, outdated, or unauthorized information being surfaced to employees or customers.

Lucidworks MCP server addresses these concerns by eliminating complexity. Companies can now work with a single, standardized integration point that builds a secure connection between AI assistants and enterprise knowledge.

With Lucidworks MCP, organizations can:

Connect AI assistants to enterprise data in minutes rather than months

Ensure responses are grounded in relevant, authorized information

Reduce engineering effort and ongoing maintenance

Enable consistent AI experiences across teams and applications

Enabling AI That Works in the Real World

Lucidworks MCP Server is designed to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and into production use cases that deliver measurable outcomes.

By connecting AI assistants to the Lucidworks Platform, MCP ensures that every query is processed through existing relevance models, query pipelines, and security controls. This allows organizations to leverage their current search investments while improving the performance of AI-driven experiences.

Lucidworks MCP key features include:

Proprietary retrieval quality powered by machine learning ranking, hybrid search, and intelligent content processing

powered by machine learning ranking, hybrid search, and intelligent content processing Enterprise security controls , including document-level permissions, role-based access, and field-level security

, including document-level permissions, role-based access, and field-level security Self-hosted deployment options for data sovereignty and compliance requirements

for data sovereignty and compliance requirements API-first architecture to support custom AI applications and integrations

Accelerating Time-to-Value

Lucidworks MCP helps organizations reduce the time and cost associated with AI integration while improving outcomes. By eliminating the need for custom integrations, teams can shift their focus from infrastructure to innovation, building AI agents that improve productivity, enhance customer experiences, and unlock the full value of enterprise data.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks is a leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions for the world’s largest enterprises. By combining advanced machine learning, hybrid search, and generative AI, Lucidworks helps organizations deliver smarter digital experiences and unlock the full value of their data.

PR Contact: press@lucidworks.com