Press Release

Atos drives Alsea’s SAP modernization with a strategic migration to SAP RISE on AWS

Madrid and Paris, April 8, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation powered by artificial intelligence and recognized for its expertise in highly complex projects, announces today it has been selected by Alsea—one of the largest restaurant operators in Latin America and Europe, with more than 4,000 establishments in 11 countries and international brands such as Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza and Vips—to support its SAP modernization strategy.

Atos supported Alsea throughout this journey, leading a highly complex migration to SAP RISE that has strengthened the group’s operational agility and accelerated its digital transformation. As a result, Alsea now benefits from a more resilient, future-ready platform designed to support continued growth.

To drive growth, enhance operational resilience and unlock new digital capabilities, Alsea launched a comprehensive program combining the migration, upgrade and technical adaptation of its SAP environments. The project involved transitioning from the Tres Cantos data center in Madrid to SAP RISE on AWS, with deployments in Virginia and Texas in the United States.

Large-scale migration and modernization

Beyond the infrastructure migration, the project included deep technical and functional optimization of Alsea’s SAP systems. More than 1,200 business processes were reviewed and refined, 5,000 ABAP programs were adapted to ensure compatibility and performance in the new environment, and 72 critical interfaces were successfully migrated and integrated.

Greater agility, innovation and growth capacity

Thanks to this transformation, Alsea now operates on a more agile and scalable platform capable of supporting its expansion and enabling new digital initiatives. The new architecture provides a solid foundation for the progressive adoption of advanced cloud services and emerging digital capabilities, allowing Alsea to integrate innovation in line with evolving business needs.

Modernizing the SAP environment has also improved overall operational efficiency, stability and adaptability, equipping the organization to address future growth challenges with confidence. Extensive testing validated the solution’s ability to guarantee business continuity in the event of natural disasters, cyberattacks or hardware failures, thereby minimizing potential financial and reputational risks.

A strengthened strategic partnership

This project further consolidates the strategic relationship between Alsea and Atos, reaffirming Atos’ commitment to supporting clients through secure, efficient and business-driven digital transformation initiatives. With SAP RISE on AWS, Alsea now benefits from a modern, resilient technology foundation that will enable the continuous evolution of its systems and long-term value creation.

Gabriel Muñoz, Head of SAP at Atos Iberia, said: “We are delighted to have supported Alsea in this ambitious modernization journey, helping to build a more agile, resilient and future-ready technology platform. This project reflects our commitment to operational excellence and to enabling our clients to drive efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth through digital transformation.”

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 61,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact presse

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com |

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