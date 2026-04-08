RentRedi Earns Inc. Ranking for Third Consecutive Year as DIY Landlords Prefer its Platform to Run Their Entire Rental Business

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named to the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list for the third consecutive year. Highlighting RentRedi’s consistent success in the rental housing market, this award is a reflection of the sustained demand from independent landlords who want a smarter, simpler way to run their rental businesses.

RentRedi's growth is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: independent landlords — the self-managed rental owners who form the backbone of the U.S. rental housing market — deserve professional-grade tools that work together in one place. Unlike piecemeal tools that require landlords to juggle multiple apps, subscriptions, and spreadsheets, RentRedi is a fully integrated rental management platform where landlords can collect rent , screen tenants , list vacancies, sign leases, coordinate maintenance, track expenses, and optimize their tax returns.

"Independent rental ownership in America is about people who start out managing one property to build a better future for their families, and then grow their portfolio from there," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "We know that juggling spreadsheets and manual tasks to manage their properties made landlords feel like they had a second full-time job. We built RentRedi to take that weight off their shoulders, automating the busy work so they can enjoy the freedom and wealth they're working so hard to create."

The One-Stop Shop Powering America's Independent Landlords

RentRedi is purpose-built for rental owners managing small to mid-sized portfolios who want professional-grade tools without the complexity or cost of enterprise software. Whether a landlord owns one unit or one thousand, the platform grows with them, offering the same centralized experience at every stage.

Key platform capabilities include:

Portfolio Performance Dashboard provides a real-time view of portfolio-wide performance, giving landlords instant visibility into rent collection status, unit occupancy, and financial health across all properties in one place

provides a real-time view of portfolio-wide performance, giving landlords instant visibility into rent collection status, unit occupancy, and financial health across all properties in one place Late Rent Reports offers early visibility into delinquency risk by aggregating real-time payment behavior into a single monthly view, allowing faster outreach before cash flow is impacted

offers early visibility into delinquency risk by aggregating real-time payment behavior into a single monthly view, allowing faster outreach before cash flow is impacted Custom Website Builder lets landlords create a professional property website to market vacancies, accept applications, and build a credible brand presence without hiring a developer

lets landlords create a professional property website to market vacancies, accept applications, and build a credible brand presence without hiring a developer Centralized Maintenance Portal brings all repair requests, photo and video uploads, landlord-tenant conversations, and time-stamped cost records into one documented system tied directly to each property

brings all repair requests, photo and video uploads, landlord-tenant conversations, and time-stamped cost records into one documented system tied directly to each property Spanish-Language Tenant App and Customer Support removes language barriers for Spanish-speaking renters across payments, autopay, maintenance requests, applications, documents, and in-app messaging, improving communication and strengthening tenant relationships across more diverse communities



Saving Landlords Time Through Automation

For independent landlords managing anywhere from one to hundreds of units, time is the scarcest resource. RentRedi eliminates the manual, repetitive tasks that consume hours each month: automated rent reminders, one-tap lease renewals, self-service tenant applications, and centralized maintenance coordination all reduce the administrative burden of running a rental business.

The 2025 launch of the RentRedi Accounting Suite addressed one of the most persistent time drains for small rental businesses: managing books across disconnected tools and scrambling to reconstruct records at tax time. Built for busy landlords, the Accounting Suite brings expense tracking, monthly Profit and Loss (P&L) statements, Schedule E summaries, and AI-powered receipt capture directly into the RentRedi app. Landlords gain real-time visibility into property performance and cleaner books year-round, so tax season becomes a routine close-out rather than a last-minute scramble.

Additionally, RentRedi's maintenance coordination tool transforms managing repairs, another time-consuming part of property management, into a streamlined, documented process. Landlords can track every open and completed work order, prioritize repairs across their entire portfolio, and keep costs organized for accounting and reporting. This feature includes Maintenance Chat, a centralized communication system that ensures every repair request, conversation, and cost record is documented in one place, cutting down on back-and-forth and making follow-ups faster and easier.

Saving Landlords Money Across Every Part of the Business

RentRedi is designed to improve the financial performance of every rental business it serves. More timely rent collection directly protects cash flow, and the platform's features are proven to move the needle:

With RentRedi’s industry-leading faster funding, landlords also receive rent in as little as two days, giving them more predictable access to monthly income. For landlords ready to grow, RentRedi offers financing powered by Stripe Capital, giving eligible landlords fast, transparent access to capital based on their rent performance, with repayment automatically aligned with rent collections so it fits naturally into rental cash flow.

Built for Small to Mid-Sized Portfolios, Designed to Scale

RentRedi's platform is designed for rental owners at every stage of growth: from landlords just getting started to investors managing larger portfolios who want to operate more efficiently as they scale. The platform's integrated approach means that as a landlord adds units, they're not adding complexity. Every new property fits into the same workflows, reporting, and communication tools already in place.

This scalability is one of the key reasons independent landlords stay with RentRedi as their portfolios grow, rather than outgrowing the platform or piecing together new solutions along the way.

Sustained Recognition Reflects Proven Results

RentRedi's placement on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list for the third consecutive year is part of a broader pattern of recognition driven by real growth and measurable customer impact. The company achieved 627 percent revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, earning the No. 132 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. RentRedi has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the past two years and recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for three consecutive years.

This year, RentRedi ranked No. 26 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, following its No. 13 ranking in 2025 and No. 12 ranking in 2024. Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, selects honorees based on exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere — they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

RentRedi has also earned recognition as a HousingWire Tech100 honoree for two consecutive years, an Inman Best of PropTech winner in SaaS and Productivity Tools, and one of The Financial Technology Report's Top 50 Financial Technology Companies. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using the platform, RentRedi's growth reflects the trust of a community that has found real, measurable value in its integrated approach to rental management.

About Inc. and Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.