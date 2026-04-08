Capstreet-backed Analytic Stress Appoints Paul Stouffer as CEO

HOUSTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytic Stress Relieving, LLC (“Analytic Stress” or “the Company”), a provider of onsite heat treatment services, has announced Paul Stouffer as Chief Executive Officer. Analytic Stress is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

“I’m excited to welcome Paul to Analytic Stress,” said Paul De Lisi, Partner at Capstreet. “His military leadership and industrial services experience, combined with a strong focus on safety and quality, make him a great fit to lead ASR. I expect Paul will build on our market-leading position and continue strengthening the business.”

Mr. Stouffer most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Plant Services, having begun his career at Cameron International Corporation. Prior to entering the private sector, Mr. Stouffer served in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear surface warfare officer and as a Foreign Military Sales country program director in the Navy’s international programs office. He is a graduate of Duke University, the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, and Harvard Business School.

“Analytic Stress has a long history of providing essential onsite heat treatment services to the industrial sector, and I look forward to partnering with our Company’s management team and Capstreet as we look to execute our long-term strategic plan,” said Mr. Stouffer. “I am excited to apply my experience in operational management and corporate development to help lead Analytic Stress through its next phase.”

About Analytic Stress

Analytic Stress utilizes preheating, post-weld heat treatment, and other stress relief applications to relieve residual stresses in metals caused by temperature changes during the welding process. Headquartered in La Porte, TX, the Company serves its customers through 19 additional field offices throughout the USA. Please visit www.analyticstress.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner, joanne.lessner@llyc.global

Jennifer Hurson, Jennifer.hurson@llyc.global