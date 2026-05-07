Allpoints Services Appoints Sarah Blair as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allpoints Services, LLC (“Allpoints”), a tech-enabled provider of construction surveying services to high-volume homebuilders, announced today that it has appointed Sarah Blair as Chief Operating Officer. Allpoints is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Ms. Blair previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Solera Holdings, a vehicle lifecycle management SaaS company, and Senior Director of Operations at One Call Care Management, a tech-enabled services company focused on workers’ compensation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Thomas Edison State University.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to Allpoints, where we believe her experience in managing lean Six Sigma operations and digital transformation at scale will provide significant benefits to our customers and our team,” said CEO David Rosenwasser. “Her sharp focus on quality, workforce optimization, and digital enablement is key in a high-volume, tech-enabled environment like ours.”

“The combination of technology, operational discipline, and customer partnership drew me to Allpoints,” said Ms. Blair. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to deliver residential construction services with precision, efficiency, and transparency.”

“With Sarah joining Allpoints on the heels of John Ballard’s recent appointment as Chief Revenue Officer, we believe the company is well-positioned to execute its strategic growth plan,” added Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group, and Executive Chair at Allpoints.

About Allpoints Services, LLC

Allpoints Services, LLC is a provider of tech-enabled residential construction surveys and tailored services for high-volume homebuilders across the southeast. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Allpoints also assists clients with scheduling and regulatory needs to help them streamline the building process. For more information, visit https://www.allpointsgroup.com/ .

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com .

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