Exol™ Launches U.S. Physical AI Facilities and Groundbreaking Fulfillment-as-a-Service Model to Expand Access to Enterprise-Grade Automation

ATLANTA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exol™ today announced the opening of its first Physical AI-powered U.S. facilities, marking the commercial debut of a new category in logistics: robotic fulfillment-as-a-service. The company will have a total of six physical AI sites spanning six million square feet of automated fulfillment capacity nationwide designed to support retail, wholesale and consumer goods companies.

Supply chain leaders are facing more pressure than at any point in the modern era from rising labor and real estate costs, proliferating sales channels, increasing retailer compliance requirements, and growing fulfillment complexity. While automation offers a solution to many of these challenges, some organizations lack access to the tech due to cost, complexity and availability. Exol was built to provide broad-based access to modern fulfillment and accelerate adoption of AI and robotics for companies of all sizes so that they can scale and operate more efficiently.

Backed by a $7.5 billion commitment from SoftBank Group and Symbotic, Exol is building a nationwide automated fulfillment network designed to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade omnichannel operations across business-to-business (B2B) fulfillment and compliance, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, store replenishment, retail consolidation inbound and outbound freight services and intelligent carrier selection. Businesses can access capacity within Exol’s robotic infrastructure fulfillment-as-a-service without the upfront capital or restrictive long-term third-party logistics (3PL) contracts that have historically been the price of admission for automation.

Exol’s first site in California is sold out, with additional sites coming online in the months ahead. A new one million square feet Atlanta facility is now open, providing immediate access to automated, enterprise-level fulfillment capacity for Exol’s commercial partners. Additional multi-client sites are in development now in Los Angeles, Dallas, New Jersey and Chicago with planned openings over the next 12 months.

A New Fulfillment Model

For most businesses, a lack of access to automation has meant relying on manual operations that introduce variability, compliance risk and rising labor costs.

Exol is building the world’s first robot-first fulfillment network that operates as infrastructure, investing in automation and robotics upfront and making it available as a flexible, scalable service — rather than tying every investment to a customer contract. The result is a fundamentally different model, where any company can access enterprise-grade automated fulfillment capabilities, along with greater visibility, more efficient transportation and tighter inventory control.

Exol’s Robotic Logistics Platform™ combines physical AI with integrated transportation into a single, unified solution. The Exol facility is powered by Symbotic’s AI-powered robotic system alongside advanced automation technologies that together enable seamless, omnichannel fulfillment across every unit of measure: pallet, layer, case and each. Through this approach, Exol’s Atlanta facility can ship over one million pallets, 30 million cases and nearly 10 million parcels per year.

Supporting Quotes

“Symbotic’s vision has always been to reinvent the supply chain with AI-enabled robotics technology, transforming the distribution network into a strategic asset,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “Exol takes that vision and makes it accessible to a broader market, a game-changing move for modern logistics.”

“Logistics is at a turning point. Access to automation has become a major competitive divide,” said Vikas J. Parekh, Managing Partner, SoftBank Group International. “Exol helps close that gap by making robotic fulfillment infrastructure more accessible. We share a vision that physical AI is the next frontier, and Exol brings that to life by combining AI, software and real-world automation at scale."

“We built Exol to fill a substantial market gap: enterprise-grade robotic fulfillment that is immediately accessible, scales as your business needs evolve, provides nationwide coverage, and is priced affordably with no large financial commitment,” said Ashfaque Chowdhury, CEO of Exol. “With our Atlanta site now live, we’ve officially kicked off our nationwide network and are introducing a more scalable and cost-efficient approach to logistics. We invite business leaders to visit Exol and experience the network in action.”

Visit Exol at MODEX

Exol will showcase its platform at MODEX 2026, taking place April 13–16 in Atlanta. Attendees can visit the company at booth C15868 to learn more about its technology and network.

About Exol

Exol is the Robotic Logistics Platform™ — the first provider to combine world-class robotic automation, an AI-native software platform, integrated transportation, and flexible commercial terms in a single offering. Backed by a $7.5 billion commitment from SoftBank Group and Symbotic, Exol is building and operating the physical AI infrastructure of modern commerce — so that any company can access enterprise-grade fulfillment as a service, without building it themselves. Exol’s nationwide network spans six facilities totaling six million square feet, with automated capacity across B2B, direct-to-consumer, and retail consolidation. The company’s first facility in Atlanta is now operational. To learn more, visit www.exol.com.

Media Contact

media@exol.com