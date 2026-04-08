MONTREAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce Rocco Marinaccio President and CEO address to shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

As I reflect on my first 120 days as Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore Inc., I am more confident than ever in the Company’s trajectory and value creation potential.

Today, NanoXplore is operating from a position of strength—supported by improving fundamentals, a solid balance sheet, and increasing commercial momentum. This confidence is reinforced by 1) the actions of our leadership team and Board, including recent meaningful insider share purchases, and 2) significant increased liquidity, more than 3 times greater in calendar Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025.

Since stepping into this role, I have made it a priority to engage directly with our shareholders, customers, and employees. The message has been consistent: NanoXplore’s technology is differentiated, our market opportunity is significant, and we are at an inflection point in scaling our business.

Over the past four months, we have translated these opportunities into tangible results.

We secured new agreements with global industry leaders, including Club Car, Volvo Trucks, and Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPC). These are not incremental wins—they are clear validations that graphene is moving from promise to large-scale commercial adoption.

Our partnership with Club Car marks a strategic expansion beyond transportation and into new end markets, in this case recreational. We strongly believe this new market offers significant opportunities for us. We moved decisively to support this growth, rapidly developing a new manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina—demonstrating our ability to execute with speed and discipline in a business environment that was very volatile due to the political situation at the time.

With Volvo Trucks, we secured an additional $10 million in business, bringing our incremental revenue pipeline to approximately $50 million over the next 24 months. These business awards provide increased confidence in our mid term growth outlook and validate the increasing benefits of graphene-enhanced solutions. We also entered into a multi-year agreement with CPC for our proprietary Tribograf™ powder, validating the performance of our advanced materials in the oil and gas sector.

With approximately 70,000 wells drilled globally each year and an estimated average of 2 metric tonnes of Tribograf™ powder per well, this market represents a significant growth opportunity. As CPC progresses testing with major customers worldwide, we believe this partnership positions us to accelerate industry adoption and drive meaningful shareholder value.

At the same time, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. We are nearing completion of our dry-process graphene module, a key technological milestone that will unlock new product grades and significantly expand our addressable markets, including displacing carbon black, a 27 billion dollar industry. With the imminent launch of the dry-processed mill, we will increase our capacity by 25%, bringing our total yearly volume potential to 5,000 MT.

Internally, we have strengthened our leadership and sharpened our execution. We continue to enhance our innovation capabilities and have implemented clear performance metrics across the organization to drive accountability and results.

We also published our first Sustainability Report—an important step in aligning our growth strategy with transparency and responsible business practices.

From a financial standpoint, we took decisive action to strengthen our balance sheet, completing a $25.6 million equity offering in October led by our strategic shareholder Martinrea (MRE-TSX). This positions us to fund growth and the necessary capacity expansion for the dry process, while maintaining financial discipline.

As previously communicated, the revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a reflection of the slowdown in the transportation sector. Since then, we have seen a clear and measurable improvement in the second quarter, and we expect this momentum to accelerate through the third and fourth quarters. This is being driven by both new program wins and a re-acceleration in demand from our largest transportation customers.

Looking ahead, we see a clear path to improved profitability. We expect continued expansion in adjusted gross margins and EBITDA, supported by operating leverage, favorable product mix, and disciplined cost management. At the same time, capital expenditures will decline as we complete our current expansion cycle—further strengthening our financial profile.

We are entering the next phase of NanoXplore’s growth with focus and conviction.

Our priorities are clear:

Execute with discipline and deliver on our commitments

Expand into new markets and applications

Convert our growing pipeline into sustained revenue and cash flow generation

Drive shareholder value

NanoXplore is no longer just building capacity or validating its technology —we are scaling our business and delivering results.





I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and engagement. We are committed to maintaining open communication as we execute on the significant opportunities ahead.

Sincerely,

Rocco Marinaccio

President and Chief Executive Officer

NanoXplore Inc.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “foresee”, “grow”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “may”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which may cause NanoXplore’s actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

py.terrisse@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: 1 438 476-1965