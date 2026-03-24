NanoXplore Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, Quebec, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce the publication of its first Sustainability Report, covering our fiscal year 2025.

This report represents a significant leap towards deepening our insight into environmental impacts, strengthening our social commitments, and further integrating sustainability into every aspect of our business.

Key highlights:

Integration of a sustainability data management software.

Improvement of our GHG emission management.

Health & Safety practices.

Continuous investment in Research & Development.

“Our commitment in sustainability is evident by the advancement of several key initiatives. This milestone publication underscores the company’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and further integrating sustainability into its core business strategy. This report not only reflects the meaningful actions we’ve taken to date but also sets a clear foundation for continuous improvement. We are committed to creating value for our stakeholders while positively impacting the planet and our communities,” says Rocco Marinaccio Chief Executive Officer at NanoXplore.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “foresee”, “grow”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “may”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which may cause NanoXplore’s actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:



Pierre Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

py.terrisse@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: 1 438 476-1965