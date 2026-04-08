Winshear Reports Additional Soil Sampling Results, Presenting Numerous Large Gold Targets from the 2025 Exploration Program at the Thunder Bay Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Metals (TSX-V: WINS, FRA:9HR) herein reports results from the 2025 follow-up soil sampling program over the 360km2 Thunder Bay Project, Ontario, which has identified several large gold targets.

Richard Williams, CEO of Winshear, commented “We are very happy with the results from the 2025 exploration program, which demonstrate the potential for large scale gold systems on the Property. The locations of these targets, centered around major structural intersections, is very encouraging.”

SUMMARY

A total of 272 reconnaissance till samples were collected – see Map 1 showing sample locations.

Till sample results clearly identified the Inflection and El Dorado targets as well as a number of secondary targets in the central and northern parts of the project area – Map 2. All till samples were analyzed for multi-element using aqua regia digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry with an optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) finish and Fire Assay with an Atomic Absorption finish (FA AA) for gold, with initial results reported September 2025 (see news release dated September 22, 2025).

A total of 565 B horizon soil samples were subsequently collected in more detailed sampling density over the Inflection and El Dorado targets in Q3 / Q4, 2025 – Map 3. These were analyzed with the same analytical package as the till samples.

Soil sample results clearly show large gold-in-soil anomalies at both Inflection and El Dorado – Map 4.

The Inflection gold target is focused in a structurally complex area at the intersection of the southeast trending Shebandowan and Gold Hill Faults and the NE trending Loon Lake and Thunder Bay Faults (Map 4).

The El Dorado Target is located at the intersection of the Loon Lake / Thunder Bay Faults with the east-west trending El Dorado Fault. This target is open in all directions (Map 4).

Subsequent to the 2025 field season, the Company decided to re-analyse all till and soil samples for gold using Instrumental Neutron Activation Analysis (INAA) to exploit this technique’s lower detection limit. While there was some discrepancy between the FA AA and INAA analytical techniques, the results largely correlate spatially, apart from a 3 rd strong anomaly identified in MacGregor Township in the INAA results.

strong anomaly identified in MacGregor Township in the INAA results. The ~10km long anomaly, named the MacGregor Target is located between the Inflection and El Dorado targets, where the MacGregor Fault intersects the Loon Lake Fault (120 ppb Au in Till), – Map 5.

Finally, a secondary and intriguing target named Kingfisher, was located along the Kingfisher Fault in the northern part of the project area. The Company has expanded its land potion to cover more of this prospective fault – Map 5.

Map 6 shows the combined FA AA gold and INAA gold results from the till samples.

INAA gold results for the soil samples clearly show the strength of the Inflection Target, with assays up to 299 ppb Au – Map 7.

Map 8 shows the combined Fire Assay and INAA for the soil samples.





2026 WORK PROGRAM

The Company will conduct a number of detailed infill soil sampling grids as soon as weather conditions permit, followed by airborne magnetics to refine the gold targets for prospecting and drill target definition.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Till samples were collected by using pickaxes and shovels to excavate a hole deep enough to expose unweathered material and determine if it was basal till before an approximately 3kg sample was collected. Samples were stored at the contractor‘s secure warehouse facility before being transported by the contractor staff to the Actlabs laboratoy in Ancaster, Ontario.

B horizon soil samples were collected at individual stations using a hand auger. At each site, surface organic material (O/A horizons) was removed. Where present, a B-horizon soil sample was collected from the first well-developed, oxidized horizon beneath the organics (typically ~15–40 cm depth, depending on local conditions). Approximately 0.5 kg of fine material (avoiding large clasts, roots, and obvious contamination) was placed into labeled sample bags and sealed.

Sample ID, UTM coordinates (NAD83 Zone 16), sample medium/type, and site notes were recorded in the field. Samples were transported to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario for preparation. Gold was analysed using a 30g sample and FA AA (Fire Assay with an Atomic Absorption finish) with a detection limit of 5ppp. Multi-element analysis was conducted using Actlabs‘ 1E3 method – ICP-OES (inductively couple plasma optical emission spectroscopy finish), providing results for 38 elements, including silver, arsenic, cobalt, copper, molybdenum, nickel, lead, antimony and zinc.

Instrumental Neutron Activation Analysis (INAA) analysis was also conducted by Actlabs. Samples are encapsulated and irradiated in a nuclear reactor. After a suitable decay, samples are measured for the emitted gamma ray fingerprint. INAA is considered to be a very good technique for Au analysis with a detection limit of 1ppb.

Qualified Person

J. Patricio Varas, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Varas acts as President and is technical advisor for Winshear Metals. Mr. Varas has verified the data disclosed in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials, and reviewing the variance of in field duplicate results. Mr. Varas detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

About Winshear Metals Corp

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including whether the private placement will be completed or fully subscribed. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.