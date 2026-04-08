Rocket Lab Completes at the Market Offering

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has completed its previously disclosed “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”).

On March 17, 2026, Rocket Lab filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell shares of the Company’s common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $1,000,000,000. The Company sold an aggregate of 6,726,862 shares under the ATM Program in at-the-market transactions for aggregate gross proceeds (before commissions and offering expenses) of approximately $474 million. Additionally, pursuant to the ATM Program, the Company entered into collared forward transactions and sold an aggregate of 7,451,200 shares of common stock for minimum expected proceeds of approximately $474 million and maximum expected proceeds of approximately $642 million. The minimum and maximum expected proceeds are based on maturity dates scheduled to occur in April 2028. Actual proceeds will depend on, among other things, if the Company elects to settle the collared forward transactions prior to the scheduled maturity dates, as well as the cap price and floor price set forth in each collared forward transaction.

Rocket Lab intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program to fund future growth, including potential future acquisitions, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Rocket Lab Investor Relations

investors@rocketlabusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabusa.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.