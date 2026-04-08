Catheter Precision to Attend the Annual European Heart Rhythm Association Conference

FORT MILL, S.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”) today announced that it will be attending the annual European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) conference in Paris, France from April 12-14, 2026.

EHRA is one of several conferences supported by the European Society of Cardiology whose mission is to reduce the number of people with cardiovascular diseases by connecting cardiovascular health professionals around the world to disseminate the latest knowledge, innovations and guidelines. As a community, they work together to empower healthcare providers to transform cardiovascular care from a privilege to a universal right.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, says, “Conferences continue to be a top priority for Catheter Precision. It is at these events that we can share our newest data and meet with key opinion leaders in the electrophysiology field. EHRA 2026 is exciting as this is the first large European conference we are attending since receipt of the CE Mark for LockeT. This is the perfect opportunity to educate new physicians and distributors about LockeT and continue the forward momentum and expanded product use.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

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