Take 5 Oil Change Expands Presence in Albuquerque with Fourth Local Shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its newest Albuquerque shop at 5210 Central Ave. SE, locally owned and operated by The Durban Group. This is the brand’s fourth shop in Albuquerque, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Opening our fourth Take 5 Oil Change in Albuquerque reflects the strong demand we’re seeing from local drivers for fast, convenient vehicle care,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “As more drivers look for simple, efficient ways to maintain their vehicles, we’re proud to expand our presence and make our stay-in-your-car service even more accessible across the city.”

Take 5 Oil Change continues to scale its nationwide expansion as customer demand grows for fast, transparent car care that fits into busy lifestyles. In fact, the majority of Take 5 locations are 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers based on verified customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Albuquerque has been a strong market for Take 5, and adding another location allows us to keep pace with the growing number of drivers choosing our service,” said Collin Ricks, Owner and Operator of The Durban Group. “Each new shop strengthens our ability to serve more neighborhoods across the city and continue building our team locally.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Albuquerque

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a2e38e7-43a4-47fe-a7fd-08eb90f0891e