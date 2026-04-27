Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Shop in Twin Falls, Idaho, Focused on Fast, Convenient Car Care

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Twin Falls shop at 1344 Blue Lakes Blvd., locally owned and operated by Saranac Auto Services LLC, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. The shop celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce on April 23. As part of its community kickoff, the location is also offering 50% off oil changes for first responders and military members for a limited time.

“Drivers choose Take 5 because we make car care fast, simple, and easy to fit into everyday life,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “This new location in Twin Falls brings a service experience designed around real schedules — so drivers can get in, get out, and get back on the road with confidence.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

"Opening a shop in Twin Falls’ bustling corridor is an exciting milestone for us," said Rick Pierce, Owner and Operator of Saranac Auto Services LLC. "We aim to provide simple, reliable car care that fits into busy lives while becoming a trusted local resource."

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. In addition to the new shop’s limited-time 50% discount for military personnel and first responders, Take 5 Oil Change honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.



New Take 5 Oil Change in Twin Falls

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84d7d5f3-9372-4ace-b503-383b15c6e95c