Mission Critical Group Acquires TxLa Systems, Expanding Manufacturing Capacity and Strengthening Modular and Switchgear Capabilities

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Critical Group (“MCG”), an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider specializing in design, manufacturing, delivery, and lifecycle services, today announced the acquisition of TxLa Systems, a Texas-based manufacturer of electrical switchgear and modular systems.

Building on the MCG and TxLa partnership established in 2023, this move expands manufacturing capacity across core product lines. TxLa strengthens switchgear and modular capabilities, including e-house manufacturing, while adding technical expertise, increasing production capacity, and further strengthening the combined leadership team that has supported rapid growth.

The acquisition also brings a key portion of MCG’s supply chain in-house, improving coordination, efficiency, and delivery timelines, while expanding its product portfolio and reach into mission critical markets, including oil and gas.

“TxLa has been a trusted manufacturing partner, and this acquisition reflects the strength of that relationship,” said Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group. “Their flexibility, execution, and commitment to performance align closely with MCG’s culture and growth strategy. Together, we will accelerate time-to-power for our customers and scale alongside the largest infrastructure programs in the market.”

With 400 employees and multiple facilities across Texas, TxLa enhances MCG’s ability to support large-scale data center programs and other mission critical applications, while increasing capacity to meet growing demand across power-intensive industries.

“Joining MCG positions us for continued growth,” said Jared Lord, Owner and CEO of TxLa Systems. “We’ve built a strong foundation together, and this next step allows us to scale our capabilities, invest in our people and operations, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

This milestone advances MCG’s vision of an integrated power infrastructure platform across electrical equipment, modular solutions, and lifecycle services, supporting data centers and other power-intensive industries.

For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com.

About Mission Critical Group

Mission Critical Group (MCG) is an end-to-end power systems and solutions provider that accelerates power delivery for critical applications. Combining engineering, U.S. manufacturing, and lifecycle services, MCG designs and builds electrical equipment and modular power systems. With a robust U.S. manufacturing footprint, the company delivers solutions including switchgear, modular systems, microgrids, generator enclosures, e-houses, and more. MCG serves data centers, utilities, industrial, energy, and healthcare markets, providing reliable, scalable infrastructure to support growing energy demands. For more information, visit www.missioncriticalgroup.com.

About TxLa Systems

TxLa Systems is a Texas-based manufacturer of electrical switchgear and modular power systems, including e-house solutions. Known for its operational excellence and rapid growth, TXLA supports a range of critical infrastructure markets with flexible, high-quality manufacturing capabilities. Visit txlasystems.com to learn more.