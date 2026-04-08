Freshworks to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 following the close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Nearly 75,000 companies — including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music — trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice and any associated logo are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@freshworks.com

Media Relations Contact:

PR@freshworks.com