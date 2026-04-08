MicroCloud Hologram Inc. State-Based Fully Quantized Imaginary-Time Evolution Simulation Technology Reshapes the Ground State Solving Path

SHENZHEN, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, announces the development of a revolutionary technology: state-based imaginary-time evolution quantum simulation. This innovative breakthrough marks the entry of quantum simulation technology into an entirely new era. It not only solves the long-standing problem of non-unitary evolution simulation that has plagued quantum computing, but also provides an efficient and scalable solution for quantum computers to compute the ground states of complex quantum systems in practical applications. As a high-tech enterprise focused on quantum algorithms and hardware optimization, HOLO demonstrates its profound accumulation and forward-looking vision in the field of quantum information science through this technology.

The core of the state-based imaginary-time evolution quantum simulation technology lies in utilizing a carefully prepared set of quantum states, and achieving non-unitary imaginary-time evolution simulation solely through controlled swap gates and measurement operations, without relying on any intermediate classical computation or complex quantum state tomography processes. It will accelerate the transition of quantum computing from laboratory to commercial applications.

Measurement operations constitute another key component of this protocol. In traditional quantum computing, measurement often leads to state collapse, but HOLO's method cleverly transforms measurement into a selection mechanism during the evolution process. After each measurement, the system selectively retains those branches corresponding to lower energy components based on the measurement outcomes. This post-selection strategy ensures convergence of the evolution toward the ground state without requiring a classical feedback loop. Importantly, the entire process is fully quantized: all decisions and adjustments are completed within the quantum circuit, avoiding bottlenecks at the quantum-classical interface. This stands in stark contrast to previous methods—for example, Quantum Phase Estimation requires a large number of auxiliary qubits and classical post-processing, whereas HOLO's technology only needs a small number of auxiliary states and standard measurement circuits. In simulation experiments, HOLO demonstrated that for small quantum systems, this method can achieve high-fidelity ground state approximations within a limited number of imaginary time steps, with an error rate below 10^{-3}.

The advantage of HOLO's method lies in its noise robustness. In real quantum hardware, noise is the primary obstacle, but since the protocol uses only shallow-depth circuits (circuit depth scales linearly with system size) and a small number of measurements, the error rate can be effectively controlled. Furthermore, there is no need for state tomography—an operation that is resource-intensive and typically requires an exponential number of measurements to reconstruct the quantum state—thereby further reducing overhead. In comparison, traditional imaginary-time variational methods (such as VITE) rely on classical optimizers and may get trapped in local minima, whereas HOLO's technology avoids this issue through intrinsic quantum mechanisms.

HOLO-developed state-based imaginary-time evolution quantum simulation technology marks a substantial breakthrough in quantum computing's ability to handle non-unitary dynamical problems. With controlled swap gates and measurements as its core, it achieves fully endogenous imaginary-time evolution relying solely on quantum resources, avoiding the heavy dependence on classical optimization, state tomography, or deep circuits that characterizes traditional methods. This innovation not only theoretically expands the boundaries of quantum simulation, but also demonstrates, in engineering practice, a high degree of friendliness toward existing NISQ devices, providing a noise-robust and scalable new path for ground state solving. Its emergence allows people to see that even before fault-tolerant quantum computing fully arrives, quantum machines are already capable of approaching many long-intractable quantum many-body ground state problems in entirely new ways.

Ultimately, this is not merely a technical breakthrough, but a profound reshaping of the paradigm of quantum computing development. It powerfully demonstrates the vitality of the idea that the quantum state itself is the computational resource, and opens up a completely new path for subsequent researchers—one that circumvents the limitations of traditional unitary circuits. At this critical juncture where quantum computing is shifting from “what it can do” to “what it should do,” state-based imaginary-time evolution quantum simulation, with its concise, elegant, and highly efficient implementation logic, injects a powerful dose of confidence into the entire industry. It reminds us that the path to practical quantum computing may not always require deeper circuits or stronger error correction; it may instead lie precisely in the most ingenious and faithful reinterpretation of the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contacts

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Email: IR@mcvrar.com