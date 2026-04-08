Energy Security in a Shifting World: Why New Supply Frontiers Matter

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : Rising geopolitical tensions and renewed disruptions to global shipping lanes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are once again underscoring a hard truth for policymakers: Energy security remains deeply fragile. The United States and Europe, despite years of diversification efforts, continue to face exposure to supply shocks that can ripple across economies, industries and households. Against this backdrop, companies working to unlock new, politically stable energy resources are drawing increased attention. One such company is Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) (profile), which is advancing exploration in Greenland’s Jameson Land Basin. With a potentially significant oil resource and plans to drill key wells, the company is positioning itself within a broader narrative: the urgent push toward greater energy independence for Western economies. With its focus on exploration and oil production, Greenland finds itself among an impressive group of companies focused on providing energy independence, including Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL), Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) and BP PLC (NYSE: BP).

Greenland Energy Company’s core asset lies in the Jameson Land Basin, a region that has long been recognized for its geological potential.

Large-scale oil discoveries have historically reshaped regional and even global energy markets.

One of the distinguishing features of Greenland Energy Company is its capital structure.

Greenland Energy has emphasized its executive team’s background in public markets and energy investing.

The broader significance of Greenland Energy’s project lies in its geopolitical positioning.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the Greenland Energy editorial.

Geopolitics Reinforces Urgency of Energy Independence

Recent instability in the Middle East has renewed focus on the vulnerability of global energy supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil consumption passes, remains one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade. Any disruption in this corridor has historically triggered volatility in oil prices and heightened geopolitical risk.

The importance of reducing reliance on such chokepoints has been emphasized by policymakers across both the United States and Europe. The European Commission, for example, has repeatedly emphasized the need to diversify supply sources and strengthen domestic production capacity following recent energy crises. Similarly, U.S. policy discussions have increasingly focused on reshoring or near-shoring energy supply to reduce exposure to global instability.

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights that while diversification has improved, global oil markets remain interconnected, meaning disruptions anywhere can affect prices everywhere. This interconnectedness reinforces the strategic value of developing new, reliable sources of supply within politically stable regions.

In this context, Greenland Energy Company’s efforts to develop significant oil resources in Greenland represent part of a broader shift toward energy independence. By targeting large-scale reserves in a region aligned with Western interests, the company’s activities align with the growing urgency to secure long-term, stable energy supplies.

Unlocking the Potential of Jameson Basin

Greenland Energy Company’s core asset lies in the Jameson Land Basin, a region that has long been recognized for its geological potential. The basin is estimated to hold up to 13 billion barrels of oil potential, making it one of the more intriguing, underexplored basins worldwide.

The scale of this potential is significant when viewed in a global context. For comparison, discoveries exceeding one billion barrels are typically classified as “giant” fields in the oil industry, underscoring how impactful a multi-billion-barrel basin could be if successfully developed. Geological studies conducted over decades have indicated the presence of favorable source rocks, reservoir structures and trapping mechanisms within the region.

Recent corporate developments suggest that Greenland Energy is actively moving toward unlocking this potential. Last month, the company announced that it had secured drilling capacity through a strategic agreement, positioning it to advance exploration activities. This step is critical, as access to drilling infrastructure remains a key bottleneck in frontier exploration.

Importantly, the company also indicated that after drilling two targeted wells, it will secure rights to 70% of the Jameson Land Basin (two million acres), reinforcing its exposure to the basin’s full resource potential. If successful, this could represent a transformational asset with implications not only for the company, but also for broader energy supply dynamics.

Scale Suggests Potential World-Class Discovery

Large-scale oil discoveries have historically reshaped regional and even global energy markets. From the North Sea to offshore Brazil, major finds have altered supply balances, created new economic hubs and reduced reliance on traditional producing regions. The Jameson Land Basin is increasingly being evaluated through this same lens.

Industry coverage has pointed to renewed interest in Greenland’s hydrocarbon potential, including agreements tied to drilling and logistics partnerships. These fast-moving developments indicate that exploration momentum in the region is gaining traction with Greenland Energy drilling its first two wells this year.

The classification of a “world-class” discovery typically depends on both scale and recoverability. While exploration risk remains inherent, the estimated size of the Jameson Land Basin places it within a category that, if validated through drilling, could rank among the more significant discoveries in recent decades.

This is particularly relevant given the relative scarcity of large new onshore discoveries in stable jurisdictions. The global oil industry has faced a decline in major discoveries over the past decade, with analysis showing that annual discovered volumes have fallen sharply from early-2010s levels, while the International Energy Agency highlights the growing need for new discoveries to offset accelerating declines in existing fields. This trend has increased the strategic value of frontier basins that still hold large, untapped resources.

In that context, Greenland Energy’s exploration program is not just about one project; it represents participation in a broader search for the next generation of large-scale oil supply. The outcome of its drilling efforts could therefore carry implications well beyond the company itself.

Clean Balance Sheet Supports Strategic Flexibility

One of the distinguishing features of Greenland Energy Company is its capital structure. The company looks to have limited leverage based on its recent public filings, which could provide added flexibility as it advances a capital intensive exploration program.

In an industry where exploration and development often require significant upfront investment, companies burdened with high debt levels can face constraints on operational flexibility. A debt-free structure allows management to allocate capital more strategically, particularly during early-stage exploration.

Reports surrounding the company’s market positioning indicate an enterprise value in the range of approximately $200 million to $220 million, with market capitalization late-March estimates around $300 million to $345 million, suggesting a valuation that may be modest relative to the scale of the resource it is targeting. This dynamic — large potential resource versus relatively small valuation — often attracts investor attention, especially in early-stage exploration plays.

Additionally, access to strategic agreements, such as drilling capacity partnerships, indicates that the company is actively leveraging its financial position to move projects forward. The ability to secure such agreements without excessive leverage can be viewed as a positive signal in capital markets. Taken together, Greenland Energy’s capital structure may provide it with the flexibility needed to advance exploration while preserving optionality for future development or partnerships.

Leadership Experience Anchors Execution Strategy

Leadership experience is often a critical factor in evaluating early-stage energy companies, particularly those operating in frontier regions. Greenland Energy has emphasized its executive team’s background in public markets and energy investing.

A notable development includes the appointment of Joe Moglia, former chairman of TD Ameritrade, to a leadership role within the company. Moglia’s experience in capital markets and corporate governance may provide strategic guidance as the company navigates both operational and financial milestones. The company noted that Moglia will advise on long-term strategy for Arctic development, capital markets engagement and regulatory stewardship as Greenland Energy pursues opening up a new oil basin while citing environmental and governance priorities.

The involvement of executives with experience in scaling public companies can be particularly important for exploration firms. As projects progress from exploration to potential development, companies must manage financial, regulatory and operational milestones.

In addition to board-level expertise, the company’s broader team is positioned within the oil and gas investment ecosystem. This can be advantageous when securing partnerships, raising capital or navigating industry dynamics. Ultimately, while geology determines the presence of resources, execution determines whether those resources are being successfully developed. Greenland Energy’s leadership composition suggests an awareness of this balance and an effort to align expertise with opportunity.

Strategic Importance for Western Energy Security

The broader significance of Greenland Energy’s project lies in its geopolitical positioning. Greenland, as an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, is aligned with western political and economic systems. This makes it an attractive location for resource development compared to more geopolitically volatile regions.

For the United States and Europe, securing energy supply from politically stable allies is a central component of long-term energy strategy. The European Union, for instance, has emphasized reducing reliance on external suppliers that may pose geopolitical risks.

Greenland’s geographic location also offers logistical advantages. Proximity to North America and Europe could facilitate integration into existing energy infrastructure, potentially reducing transportation risks associated with distant supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

From an investment perspective, Greenland Energy presents what some may view as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity tied directly to one of the most pressing global challenges: energy security. The combination of scale, location and timing positions the company within a narrative that extends beyond traditional exploration.

As the company moves forward with its planned drilling program this year, the outcome will be closely watched. Success could not only redefine the company’s trajectory but also contribute to a broader shift toward energy independence for Western economies, an objective that has rarely felt more urgent.

Energy’s Boldest Bets: The Frontier Rush

The world's largest energy companies are aggressively pursuing frontier exploration, the pursuit of oil and gas in remote, technically challenging and largely untested regions. This signals a powerful conviction that the next great discovery is still out there. For emerging Arctic explorers, that conviction couldn't come at a better time.

Exxon Mobile Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a century-long Arctic presence and ongoing commitment to the North Slope. The company has explored throughout Alaska including Cook Inlet, the Alaska Peninsula, St. George Basin, Norton Sound, Navarin Basin, Yukon Flats, Beaufort Sea and the North Slope. ExxonMobil is one of the top three producers of oil and the largest holder of discovered gas resources on Alaska’s North Slope.

Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL) has stated that exploration plays a key role at the front end of the company’s intent to create more value with less emissions. That exploration is focused on performance, discipline, and simplification across the business. “Our exploration programme supports Shell’s target to sustain material liquids production through 2030 and grow total production including gas by around 1% per year to 2030 across our combined Upstream and Integrated Gas businesses.”

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) has been awarded four offshore leases for Greece exploration blocks. The company, via its four Dutch subsidiaries and with HELLENiQ ENERGY, has signed lease agreements with the Hellenic Republic. “We look forward to working with our partners HELLENiQ ENERGY and the Hellenic Republic to evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of these frontier areas,” said VP of exploration at Chevron Kevin Mclachlan. “With our expertise in developing oil and gas projects worldwide, Chevron has the resources, experience, and technology to advance and unlock new energy supplies in this frontier region.”

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) has announced an oil and gas discovery at the Bumerangue prospect in the deepwater offshore Brazil, underscoring the company’s push into frontier exploration. “We are excited to announce this significant discovery at Bumerangue, BP’s largest in 25 years,” said EVP of production and operations Gordon Birrell. According to the announcement, BP drilled an exploration well at the Bumerangue block, located in the Santos Basin, 404 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, in a water depth of 2,372 meters; the well was drilled to a total depth of 5,855 meters. The company reports that in 2025 alone, it had 12 new discoveries, representative of the company’s focus on exploration.

The message from the world's leading energy companies is clear: Frontier exploration is back, and the stakes have never been higher. For those drilling in some of the Arctic's most promising and untested basins, the industry winds are blowing in the right direction.

For more information, visit Greenland Energy Company.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please view full terms of use and disclaimers on the NNW website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://www.nnw.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer’s securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company’s annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.