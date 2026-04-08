COMSOL Launches Innovation Contest with $50,000 Prize

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL, an independently-owned global leader in modeling and simulation software, today announced that it has launched the COMSOL Innovation Contest, which will be held at the COMSOL Conference 2026 Boston, happening October 7–9. During the conference, six finalists will have the opportunity to give a 10-minute presentation showcasing their simulation projects on the main stage of the event — with the winner being awarded a $50,000 grand prize, as voted on by a panel of judges. There will also be the opportunity for a finalist to win a prize of $5,000 for the Best Presentation by Popular Vote award.

"The goal of the COMSOL Innovation Contest is to spotlight the work that our users are doing, that is, how they're using COMSOL Multiphysics to create impact in their own research and product development," said Oscar Littmarck, VP of marketing for COMSOL. "We hope the winning innovations inspire other researchers and engineers."





Individuals and teams are invited to submit their work in one of six categories: (1) aerospace and defense, (2) energy, (3) life sciences and medical technologies, (4) manufacturing and process engineering, (5) semiconductors and consumer electronics, and (6) automotive, transportation, and mobility. One individual or team from each of the six categories will be selected as a finalist.

In addition to the COMSOL Innovation Contest, attendees have two additional opportunities to share their work. They can submit an abstract for the chance to:

Present a poster in the conference exhibition hall

Have their paper published in the online conference proceedings



Conference attendees will vote for one winner of the Best Poster by Popular Vote award, and the COMSOL Conference program committee will select one winner of the Best Paper award. The poster and paper showcase opportunities are available to those who apply to the contest but are not selected as a finalist, as well as those who do not wish to apply for the contest.





Application Submission

Applications for the COMSOL Innovation Contest are now open. Each submission must include a 500-word abstract and a brief video (three minutes or less) highlighting the simulation work, along with 1–4 images of the models used.

The deadline to apply for the COMSOL Innovation Contest, as well as for the poster and paper opportunities, is June 5. Those who apply by May 8 and receive approval to showcase their work will qualify for the discounted-registration Early Bird Presenter Rate.

For more details and deadlines, and to see the full submission guidelines, please visit: https://www.comsol.com/conference/showcase/boston.

About COMSOL

COMSOL (https://www.comsol.com/) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. A particular strength is its ability to account for coupled or multiphysics phenomena. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL Compiler™ and COMSOL Server™ to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL, COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB.

*COMSOL INNOVATION CONTEST 2026. This contest only applies to eligible authors and groups that reside in the U.S. and Canada and are above the age of majority. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entries accepted from March 17, 2026, until June 5, 2026. Final winner selection on October 9, 2026. Subject to Official Terms and Conditions at https://www.comsol.com/conference/boston/contest-rules. Sponsor: COMSOL, Inc. Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok.

Contact:

Mike Nourie

(781) 273-3322

michael.nourie@comsol.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ed354c-2b11-444d-8213-97d79eec3e92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/053b3332-26cb-4717-9e56-cf6a2b158968