Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

 | Source: AB Artea bankas AB Artea bankas

 By exercising the Employee Options Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of sharesOrdinary registered shares
ISIN codeLT0000102253
Bank’s LEI code549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR0.29
Number of shares, units652 398 897
Authorised capital, EUR189 195 680.13
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units652 398 897
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders647 120 059

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading