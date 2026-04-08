Portrait Bank, Central Florida's First New Community Bank in Nearly a Decade, Receives Conditional FDIC and State Approvals

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portrait Bank , the first de novo community bank in Central Florida in nearly a decade, has received conditional approvals from both the FDIC and the State of Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR). This marks a significant milestone in the bank’s journey toward obtaining its official charter and is a key step toward serving commercial businesses, consumers and private wealth clients across Central Florida beginning later this year.

Portrait Bank, which secured the support of 248 local investors, which is more than is typically seen for a start-up community bank, who raised over $42 million, was founded with the mission to combine cutting-edge technology with a personalized, community-first banking approach. Conditional approvals confirm the bank has met core regulatory standards, with final charter granted upon completion of the bank’s remaining operational requirements.

With more than 30 years of banking experience, Erik Weiner launched Portrait Bank to offer something new to the Central Florida banking landscape: a community-focused financial institution with the power of state-of-the-art technology. By combining hands-on, local decision-making with advanced digital tools, Portrait Bank will ensure every client receives tailored solutions and proactive support, whether it’s a small business owner needing quick, personalized advice or an entrepreneur navigating growth.

“Portrait Bank’s vision has always been clear – help local entrepreneurs and businesses frame their financial futures,” said Weiner, who is the founder, president and CEO of Portrait Bank. “Our goal is to create a long-lasting, trusted partnership with our clients, offering them the resources they need to succeed. Reaching this step of regulatory compliance is a pivotal milestone that brings us closer to working with underserved businesses and members of the Central Florida community.”

Nationwide, de novo bank openings have become a rarity; fewer than 100 newly insured organizations have launched over the last 15 years, with only four debuting in 2025. This scarcity is even more pronounced locally, as the number of banks headquartered in Central Florida has dwindled from 38 in 2000 to just six today.

As the first de novo community bank in Central Florida since 2017, Portrait Bank represents a significant opportunity for the region’s economic growth and development.

Portrait Bank combines local decision-making and personalized service with cutting-edge technology like agentic AI. Today, that technology helps protect against fraud and is positioned to deliver even greater capabilities as the bank grows, making Portrait Bank an ideal financial partner for local small businesses and consumers often overlooked by larger institutions. Unlike automation that replaces human roles, Portrait Bank’s use of AI is designed to enhance human expertise, allowing staff to focus more on building meaningful relationships and offering personalized support. Working hand-in-hand with local teams to provide exceptional service and foster job growth within the community, the bank remains dedicated to serving and growing alongside the community it supports.

For more information on Portrait Bank and updates on its progress, please visit www.portraitbank.com .

About Portrait Bank

Portrait Bank is Central Florida’s first new community bank since 2017. Focused on serving commercial businesses, consumers and private wealth clients, Portrait Bank combines personalized service with advanced technology, like agentic AI for fraud detection, to deliver the highest level of financial solutions. With a strong commitment to the local community and a focus on long-term, relationship-based banking, Portrait Bank is committed to becoming a trusted partner in the Orlando MSA and beyond. Portrait Bank is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.