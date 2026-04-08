Volaris Reports March 2026 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 85%

MEXICO CITY, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its March 2026 preliminary traffic results.

In March, Volaris’ ASM capacity increased 1.5%, while RPMs for the month grew 1.9%. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 3.9%, while international RPMs increased 11.5%. Consolidated load factor increased by 0.3 percentage points year-over-year to 84.7%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.7 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “During March, we continued to see solid demand across both domestic and international markets, including the shoulder season leading into Semana Santa and spring break travel periods. While demand for travel this Spring remains strong, we are closely monitoring the impact of higher jet fuel prices and will implement targeted capacity adjustments and gradual fare and ancillary increases as necessary. We will provide further details on these actions during our first-quarter earnings call.”

Mar 2026 Mar 2025 Variance YTD Mar

2026 YTD Mar

2025 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,535 1,596 (3.9%) 4,383 4,536 (3.4%) International 1,074 964 11.5% 3,219 2,926 10.0% Total 2,609 2,560 1.9% 7,601 7,462 1.9% ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,695 1,786 (5.1%) 4,922 5,108 (3.6%) International 1,384 1,248 11.0% 4,018 3,629 10.7% Total 3,080 3,034 1.5% 8,940 8,737 2.3% Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 90.5% 89.4% 1.1 pp 89.0% 88.8% 0.2 pp International 77.6% 77.2% 0.4 pp 80.1% 80.6% (0.5) pp Total 84.7% 84.4% 0.3 pp 85.0% 85.4% (0.4) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,965 1,932 1.7% 5,513 5,408 1.9% International 747 663 12.7% 2,237 2,010 11.3% Total 2,712 2,595 4.5% 7,750 7,418 4.5%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

VFR: Visiting friends and relatives.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 255 and its fleet from 4 to 155 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.