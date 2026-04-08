ibex Earns ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Setting the Standard for Responsible AI in Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced it has earned ISO/IEC 42001 certification, validating its disciplined approach to responsible design, development, and operation of AI-powered CX.

ISO/IEC 42001, which requires a rigorous two-stage audit, helps organizations govern risks related to ethics, bias, security, and transparency. This certification confirms that ibex has implemented comprehensive governance and risk management processes for its AI technologies.

“As AI becomes increasingly embedded in customer experience and business operations, responsible governance is essential,” said Michael Ringman, Chief Technology Officer of ibex. “ISO/IEC 42001 provides a structured framework to ensure AI systems are designed, implemented, and monitored with security, fairness, and transparency at the forefront. Achieving this certification underscores our commitment to deploying AI technologies responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency, and accountability for our clients.”

The certification covers key ibex AI-powered applications, which power market-leading analytics, automation, and AI-enabled customer engagement capabilities across the company’s global operations.

This latest milestone builds on ibex’s broader leadership in cybersecurity and compliance. ibex is the top-ranked BPO provider in SecurityScorecard’s cybersecurity ranking with a recent rating of 100, demonstrating its strong cyber posture and commitment to protecting client data.

ibex maintains a comprehensive portfolio of security and compliance certifications and standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HITRUST, and PCI DSS. Together, these credentials provide clients with confidence in ibex’s ability to deliver secure, reliable, and compliant services across its global operations.

By combining responsible AI governance with industry-leading cybersecurity practices, ibex continues to invest in the infrastructure, processes, and technologies needed to deliver trusted AI-powered customer engagement solutions for top global brands.



About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

daniel.burris@ibex.co

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