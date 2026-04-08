COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

 | Source: Comstock Resources, Inc. Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its first quarter 2026 results on May 5, 2026 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 6, 2026 to discuss the first quarter results.  

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfdab657d67b245688283195b41fda6fb. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

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The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p77w7mi4.

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A replay of the first quarter 2026 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 6, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p77w7mi4.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Exploration and Production
                            
                            
                                Energy
                            
                            
                                Haynesville
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                Oil & Gas
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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