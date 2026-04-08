Intrado TXT29-1-1TM Expands Access to Texas Coastal Bend Emergency Services

LONGMONT, Colo., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , a global leader in emergency communications, in collaboration with the Texas Coastal Bend Council of Governments (CBCOG), today announced the deployment of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) technology to better respond to emergency situations and manage severe weather events.

Intrado’s VIPER emergency call handling platform enables CBCOG 9-1-1 telecommunicators to receive and respond to SMS TXT29-1-1 messages. The CBCOG region is home to over 600,000 residents, who can depend on text communications to reach emergency services when calling 9-1-1 is not possible. The ability to text 9-1-1 is especially critical for people who are unable to communicate verbally or in locations where cell signals are not strong enough to support voice calls.

“With TXT29-1-1, people in need can reach emergency services quickly and silently,” said D. Jeremy DeMar, Senior Manager for Government and Regulatory Affairs at Intrado. “This technology cuts the time to determine incident severity and increases the accuracy of information exchanges between 9-1-1 professionals and first responders.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather data and storm notifications are integrated directly into the Intrado VIPER platform. With Intrado VIPER, telecommunicators can use NG9-1-1 capabilities to simultaneously handle communications, analyze weather information, and coordinate with first responders within a single platform.

“For over 20 years, our invaluable public safety professionals have depended on Intrado’s proven and reliable solutions to support the protection of our communities and ensure fast, effective emergency response operations,” said Emily G. Martinez, Executive Director of the CBCOG. “We are proud to serve as a leader in demonstrating public safety innovation, and will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in emergency communication alongside our trusted partner.”

The CBCOG plans to further expand 9-1-1 communication and emergency response capabilities by deploying Intrado’s AI translation and transcription technology. Intrado’s AI Voice-to-Text (VTT) and SMS text message translation and transcription tools provide a live conversation transcript containing translations in both the caller’s and telecommunicator’s native languages. From the perspective of the 9-1-1 caller, the translation is immediate and communicated audibly, preventing conversation delays and reducing time-to-response.

For more information about Intrado’s industry-leading public safety technology and 9-1-1 communication solutions, visit: www.intrado.com/psap-solutions.

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