Cynomi Redefines How MSPs Scale Cybersecurity Services and Growth with the Launch of New CISO Intelligence AI Agents

Boston, Massachusetts & Tel Aviv, Israel, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the Security Growth Platform for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber advisory vCISO practices, today announced a major advancement of its platform with the introduction of AI Insights and co-worker Agents, expanding its CISO Intelligence infrastructure to help service providers scale cybersecurity expertise, delivery, and revenue.

Cynomi continues to differentiate by embedding the decision-making logic of an experienced CISO directly into its platform. With this launch, that intelligence is now activated through AI Agents that deliver contextual insights, generate client-ready outputs, and execute core workflows across the service lifecycle.

Service providers today face two converging pressures: a shortage of experienced cybersecurity talent and rising expectations to deliver strategic advisory, proactive risk reduction, and ongoing security planning. Cynomi addresses both by transforming expertise into a scalable, software-driven capability.

“CISO Intelligence has always been about embedding expertise into every workflow,” said Reut Roich, VP Product Management at Cynomi. “With our AI Agents, we’re making that expertise accessible and actionable so every team member can deliver strategic guidance, not just execute tasks.”

From AI Features to an Intelligence Layer

While many platforms are adding AI to automate individual tasks or compliance workflows, Cynomi introduces a unified intelligence layer that spans both security delivery and go-to-market operations. Its AI Agents function with the support of a virtual security team, comprised of a CISO, Auditor, Analyst, and Executive Communicator, embedded directly into workflows to not only guide decisions but actively produce the core outputs MSPs rely on every day. Within each co-worker agent, the CISO brings strategic prioritization and senior judgment to every engagement; the Auditor ensures no compliance requirement or sub-control is missed; the Analyst builds execution-ready plans as if fully briefed by a senior practitioner; and the Executive Communicator translates security findings into the language of boards and management. This shifts the operating model from manual production to expert validation, enabling consistent, persona-driven, high-quality delivery without the need to scale senior headcount.

Cynomi’s AI Insight and co-worker Agents explain risk, priorities, and next steps in real time, generate policies, remediation plans, and executive reports tailored to each client and connect security activity directly to business and revenue outcomes.

Built for Ease, Expertise, Efficiency, and Growth

Cynomi’s platform is designed to help service providers scale both cybersecurity delivery and business growth through four core principles:

Ease of use: Intelligence is embedded directly into workflows, eliminating the need for prompts or separate tools

Intelligence is embedded directly into workflows, eliminating the need for prompts or separate tools Empowered expertise: Every team member can operate with CISO-level insight and confidence

Every team member can operate with CISO-level insight and confidence Operational efficiency: Work shifts from manual creation to streamlined review, reducing time and effort across delivery

Work shifts from manual creation to streamlined review, reducing time and effort across delivery Growth enablement: Security insights are directly connected to go-to-market outcomes, helping identify and act on new opportunities

By linking insight, execution, and client context, Cynomi enables MSPs to lead more strategic engagements, demonstrate continuous value, and uncover expansion opportunities across their client base. The result is a platform that not only improves delivery efficiency, but turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, scalable growth engine.

A Vision for Autonomous Security Delivery

This release represents a key step toward Cynomi’s long-term vision of autonomous security operations, where MSPs can define workflow parameters and have deliverables, reports, and insights continuously generated and updated in the background, ready ahead of audits, QBRs, and key client engagements.

“We will empower every MSP with an intelligent, scalable operation where expertise is always on," said David Primor, CEO of Cynomi. "Security delivery shouldn't depend on how many experts you can hire, it should be encoded into the system itself, so that every analyst on your team operates with the judgment of a senior CISO, on every client, every time."

To learn more about how Cynomi is advancing CISO Intelligence and helping MSPs scale cybersecurity services and growth, visit www.cynomi.com or schedule a personalized platform demonstration.

Service providers can also meet the Cynomi team at N-able Empower April 13-15, 2026. Book time with the team on site here: https://cynomi.com/events/n-able-empower/.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence, with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more visit www.cynomi.com.