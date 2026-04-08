Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447
Attachments
- V_Sinius_20260407
- A_Geležiūnė_20260407_2
- A_Gaulia_20260407
- R.Mockus_20260407_2
- G_Trukšinas_20260407_2
- P_Aniūnas_20260407
- T_Varenbergas_20260407
- A.Geležiūnė_20260407_1
- G.Trukšinas_20260407_1
- R.Mockus_20260407_1