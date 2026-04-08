Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

 | Source: AB Artea bankas AB Artea bankas

Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the managers  regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached). 

Additional information: 
Tomas Varenbergas 
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

Attachments


Attachments

V_Sinius_20260407 A_Geležiūnė_20260407_2 A_Gaulia_20260407 R.Mockus_20260407_2 G_Trukšinas_20260407_2 P_Aniūnas_20260407 T_Varenbergas_20260407 A.Geležiūnė_20260407_1 G.Trukšinas_20260407_1 R.Mockus_20260407_1
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading