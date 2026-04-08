OpenAI and Meaghan B Murphy Discuss How Families Are Using ChatGPT Safely and with Confidence with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming part of everyday teen life. Tools like ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, are now used for everything from schoolwork to creative projects, leaving many families looking for guidance on how to use them responsibly.

ChatGPT power user and mom Meaghan B. Murphy has been helping break down what parents need to know, offering practical tips on how teens can use AI safely and effectively.

For teens, ChatGPT can be a useful everyday tool, helping plan study schedules, brainstorm ideas, organize small side hustles, and build confidence with writing and learning.

Safety is a key part of the experience. ChatGPT includes protections for teen users, limiting exposure to mature content, risky trends, and extreme beauty ideals. Parents can also link accounts to activate additional safeguards, set “quiet hours,” adjust privacy settings, and tailor the experience to their comfort level.

Experts recommend families explore the tool together, whether that’s brainstorming ideas, cooking a recipe, or working through school assignments, to better understand how it fits into daily life and encourage responsible use.

Features like Study Mode are designed to support real learning by guiding students with questions instead of just giving answers, helping build confidence over time.

AI is quickly becoming as common as smartphones or the internet. For families, the focus is less about limiting access and more about understanding the tools, setting boundaries, and helping teens use them in a safe and productive way.

For more information, visit CHATGPT.COM/PARENT-RESOURCES

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