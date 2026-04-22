Dawn Discusses the Refill Revolution: Why More Households Are Switching to This Kitchen Hack to Save Time and Money with YourUpdateTV

A nationwide media tour was conducted with Dawn in conjunction with D S Simon Media, discussing the launch of a new refill jug and upgraded Platinum formula designed to make doing the dishes faster and easier than ever before.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In kitchens across the country, a quiet shift is underway. As families look for simple ways to save money, reduce waste, and streamline daily routines, refillable household products are emerging as one of the easiest upgrades for the modern home.

Yet despite growing interest in refill systems as a way to optimize chores, only 12% of households currently refill their dish soap. That means most time-strapped families are still buying new bottles every time they run out of dish soap, missing an easy opportunity to save time, money, and effort.

The refill movement is gaining traction because it solves several everyday frustrations at once. Larger refill formats help households reduce trips to the store and stretch their budgets, while improved packaging design is making refilling faster, cleaner, and far less messy than it once was.

Leaning into this trend, Dawn recently introduced a redesigned Dawn Platinum refill system featuring an ergonomic jug. Making small changes at the home, like adopting a dish soap refill system, can make every day routines simpler, faster, and more efficient.

During a nationwide media tour, Evette Rios, Home & Lifestyle Expert, answered some of the top queries and questions related to household refill trends and Dawn’s new refill jug and upgraded Platinum formula.

Evette Rios, Home & Lifestyle Expert:

Hi, I’m Evette Rios, home and lifestyle expert. We’re always looking for simple ways to save time, money, and effort to make everyday chores easier, especially in the kitchen. One small swap many families can make is switching to refill routines for household products. That’s why I’m here today to answer some of the most commonly asked questions.

What can families do to save time and effort in the kitchen ?

That’s a great question, because there’s actually a shift happening in kitchens right now. Families are looking for simple upgrades that save time, money, and effort, and refilling your dish soap is one of the easiest changes you can make.

I was surprised to learn that only 12% of households actually refill their dish soap. Most people buy a brand-new bottle every time they run out, which means more trips to the store and more money spent. That’s what makes this new design so exciting—it makes refilling easier than ever.

This is the new Dawn Platinum refill jug. It’s designed to be ergonomic and simple to use, so something that once felt messy or inconvenient now feels like a smart kitchen habit.

What are the key benefits of using a dish soap refill system at home?

I’m always looking for ways to get the best results on a budget, and this is one of those small upgrades that really adds up. Switching to a refill routine instead of rebuying not only saves time and reduces trips to the store, but it’s also a smart move for your wallet. It ensures you’re getting the lowest price per ounce for that iconic grease-fighting power.

How does the Dawn Platinum refill system make dishwashing faster and easier?

I love to cook, and on the show I host, Recipe Rehab, we’re all about sticky glazes and cheesy baked casseroles, but our pots and pans don’t love them as much as we do. So, I need something that works fast.

The new Dawn Platinum is even better than the previous formula. It acts like a grease magnet, helping to remove up to 99% of grease and food residue. It cuts down on the need to scrub, which means less work for me.

The upgraded formula is packed with ingredients that safely break down tough foods like baked-on cheese, sticky sauces, and burnt-on residue, the kinds of messes we all hate dealing with in the kitchen.

The jug itself helps, too. It’s designed to pour 37% faster than previous versions, so from refilling the bottle to tackling your dishes, every step of cleanup is quicker.

What are the best ways to refill dish soap and get the most out of refill systems?

Believe it or not, washing dishes is the number one most disliked daily chore, and this simple hack can save both time and effort. When my Dawn bottle hits the refill line—printed right on the label, I just grab the jug and top it off.

It has an easy-pour spout shaped like an oval, which perfectly aligns with the squeeze bottle. That means no stress and no mess, and I’m back in business quickly.

It also features an ergonomic handle and a well-balanced design, so it’s easy to use—no awkward pouring, messy spills, or that dreaded slow “glug, glug, glug” effect you get with a traditional bottle.

You’re not just saving money, you’re also keeping your kitchen stocked with that grease-fighting power for longer.

Where can we go for more information?

You can visit www.Dawn-Dish.com , and the new value-sized jugs featuring the upgraded formula are available in stores nationwide and online.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Dawn.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96bd4dbf-3ecc-48b0-8eb4-8565ef522ec9