Arizona Financial Modernizes Wires With Alacriti

Bridgewater, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights



Arizona Financial Credit Union has partnered with Alacriti to modernize wire operations and reduce manual processing.

The implementation was completed two months ahead of schedule, enabling faster operational improvements.

The new wire platform strengthens control and readiness as wire activity continues to grow.

Arizona Financial Credit Union , a leading Arizona-based credit union serving more than 178,000 members, has partnered with Alacriti to modernize its wire transfer operations as part of a broader payments transformation strategy.

Through this partnership, Arizona Financial has implemented Alacriti’s Orbipay Payments Hub for Wires to replace manual processes with an automated and modern approach. The solution provides comprehensive wire capabilities, including domestic Fedwire® Funds Service connectivity, and integrated fraud screening through Nasdaq Verafin. The initiative was designed to improve operational efficiency and strengthen risk oversight to support the growing wire transaction volume across the organization.

“Partnering with Alacriti enabled us to scale our wire operations while giving our staff the tools they need to process transactions efficiently and accurately,” said Diane Kotouch, Sr. Vice President of Cards and Payment Strategy. “The solution gave us better control, reduced manual effort, and positioned us to better support the growing wire demand.”

With the implementation of Orbipay Payments Hub, Arizona Financial benefits from:

Automated Wire Processing: End-to-end support reduces manual handling and delays.

End-to-end support reduces manual handling and delays. Greater Operational Control: Configurable workflows support internal policy enforcement for high-value wires.

Configurable workflows support internal policy enforcement for high-value wires. Integrated Fraud Oversight: Embedded risk checks provide real-time alerts throughout the wire lifecycle.

Embedded risk checks provide real-time alerts throughout the wire lifecycle. Improved Accuracy and Routing: Built-in validation and automated intermediary routing reduce exceptions.

Built-in validation and automated intermediary routing reduce exceptions. Domestic Wire Support: Inbound and outbound wires through a unified, modern interface.

Inbound and outbound wires through a unified, modern interface. Future-Ready Wire Infrastructure: Built on ISO 20022 standards to support Fedwire® requirements.

The implementation was completed two months ahead of schedule, allowing Arizona Financial to transition away from manual wire processing sooner than planned and begin realizing operational benefits earlier.

“Arizona Financial Credit Union is taking a proactive approach to modernizing wire operations. Their approach positions them to support future growth without increasing operational overhead,” said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti.





About Arizona Financial Credit Union

Arizona Financial is a leading $3.8 billion not-for-profit financial institution, serving over 178,000 member-owners. Founded in 1936, we're dedicated to empowering individual consumers and small business owners with innovative financial solutions. From leading-edge mobile apps and self-service tools to competitive rates and comprehensive lending options, we're committed to simplifying banking. Forbes and Newsweek have recognized us as one of America's best credit unions for 2025 and 2026. We're proud to be an active community partner, supporting local venues like the Live Nation Theatre and providing grants to community nonprofits through Arizona Financial Foundation. With 20 branches across Arizona and access to a nationwide network of branches and ATMs through the CO-OP network, we're always within reach. Deposits are federally insured by the NCUA. Visit ArizonaFinancial.org .

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions and businesses. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti’s innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com .



