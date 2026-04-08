AC and Cooler Rentals in Chennai Trends 2026 - Rentomojo Reports Rising Demand as Heat and Humidity Drive Shift from Ownership

BENGALURU, KA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports increasing demand for AC rentals and air cooler rentals in Chennai, as extreme heat and humidity push households to explore alternatives to traditional appliance ownership.

Chennai's climate, characterized by long summers and high humidity, has made cooling appliances a necessity for most households. However, the decision to purchase air conditioners or coolers is increasingly being evaluated through the lens of total cost of ownership rather than just upfront price.

A standard split AC can cost between ₹35,000 and ₹55,000, while air coolers are relatively lower priced but still require upfront spending. In addition to the purchase cost, installation for ACs is typically charged separately and can add ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, depending on configuration. Ongoing servicing and maintenance further increase long-term costs.

As a result, many consumers are asking practical questions such as: "Should I rent or buy an AC in Chennai?", "Is renting an air conditioner cheaper than buying?", and "What are the installation and maintenance costs for ACs?" These queries reflect a broader shift toward evaluating flexibility and cost predictability.

Rental models are gaining traction by allowing users to access cooling appliances without large upfront investments. While installation is typically handled as a one-time setup cost, monthly rental plans provide access to the appliance along with ongoing servicing support, reducing the burden of ownership.

Rentomojo attributes the rise in Chennai to both climate intensity and residential mobility. "Cooling is no longer optional in Chennai, but ownership is being questioned," said a company spokesperson. "Consumers want access without long-term commitment, especially when they may relocate or upgrade homes."

Relocation plays a significant role in appliance decisions. Moving an owned AC involves dismantling, transport, and reinstallation costs, often requiring professional support. Rental services allow users to transfer appliances within the city, simplifying this process.

Cost predictability is another driver. Ownership involves variable expenses including servicing, repairs, and part replacements. Rental plans provide a more consistent cost structure, helping users manage monthly budgets.

Demand is also being observed from small offices, retail stores, and landlords furnishing rental properties. For these users, renting enables faster setup without capital expenditure.

Rentomojo's AC and cooler rental services in Chennai include delivery and setup support, with installation charged separately for ACs, and ongoing servicing during the rental period. The company follows a postpaid billing model with a refundable deposit and flexible tenure options.

The rise in AC and cooler rentals reflects a broader shift in Chennai toward access-based consumption. As heat conditions intensify, households are prioritizing immediate access, flexibility, and lower upfront commitment.

While ownership remains relevant, rental models are increasingly being considered by those seeking a more adaptable approach to managing cooling needs. For more information visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/appliances-on-rent

About Rentomojo





Rentomojo is a furniture and appliance rental platform in India that enables consumers to access essential home products through flexible monthly plans without significant upfront investment. Operating across more than 20 cities, including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai, the company caters primarily to young professionals, frequent movers, and urban households. Its offering spans furniture and appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and more, designed to support evolving lifestyle needs. Rentomojo combines delivery, setup assistance, maintenance support, and relocation flexibility within a single subscription model, allowing users to avoid the long-term financial and logistical commitments associated with ownership.

###

For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068