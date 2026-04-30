Hyderabad Sees Rising Demand for Wardrobe, Study Table, and Dining Table Rentals as High Furnishing Costs Push Adoption of Platforms Like Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 30, 2026 - -

Demand for wardrobe, study table, and dining table rentals is increasing across Hyderabad, as urban households reassess the cost of furnishing homes, which can exceed ₹1 lakh when purchased outright. The trend reflects a broader shift toward flexible consumption models in high-mobility residential markets, with platforms such as Rentomojo playing a role in enabling access to essential furniture through subscription-based services. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture-on-rent

Hyderabad's rapid expansion as a technology and business hub—particularly in areas such as Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kondapur, and the Financial District—has led to a growing population of professionals and students relocating for work and education. Many of these residents operate within tenancy cycles ranging from 11 to 24 months, influencing how they approach home setup decisions.

Establishing a functional home with core furniture categories—including wardrobes, study tables, and dining tables—requires significant upfront investment. Wardrobes typically range from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000, study tables from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000, and dining tables from ₹15,000 to ₹60,000 depending on size and configuration. Beyond purchase costs, ownership involves delivery, installation, ongoing maintenance, and relocation-related expenses.

This cost structure is contributing to a noticeable shift in consumer behavior. Instead of committing capital to ownership, many households are opting for rental models that convert upfront expenditure into predictable monthly payments, often starting at approximately ₹2,000 depending on tenure and configuration. These models enable access to essential furniture without long-term financial commitment.

Mobility remains a central factor driving adoption. In fast-growing residential clusters across Hyderabad, tenants frequently relocate within short timeframes, making ownership of large furniture items less practical. Wardrobes and dining tables, in particular, present logistical challenges related to transport, reinstallation, and wear over repeated moves.

Rental services address these constraints by allowing users to access, upgrade, or return furniture without managing resale or logistics independently. This simplifies relocation and aligns furniture usage more closely with actual duration of stay, which is increasingly variable in urban environments.

Operational efficiency is also influencing adoption. Rental platforms typically provide doorstep delivery and installation within 48 to 72 hours, enabling users to establish functional living spaces quickly after moving. This speed is particularly relevant for professionals relocating on short notice.

Cost predictability is another key advantage cited in the shift toward rentals. Ownership introduces variable expenses over time, including maintenance, repairs, and eventual replacement. Rental models consolidate these into fixed monthly payments, making it easier for households to plan and manage expenses.

Flexibility in tenure further enhances the appeal of these models. Users can align rental periods with lease durations and upgrade or swap products as requirements evolve, particularly in shared housing or co-living arrangements where needs may change frequently.

As the category evolves, consumers are increasingly comparing providers based on pricing transparency, service quality, maintenance coverage, and flexibility. This indicates a maturing market where decision-making is driven by both economic and operational considerations.

Demand is also expanding beyond individual households. Landlords, co-living operators, and property managers are adopting rental solutions to furnish units for tenants without significant upfront investment. This approach enables faster occupancy while reducing the burden of maintenance and replacement.

Service offerings from platforms such as Rentomojo typically include doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. Postpaid billing models, refundable security deposits, and flexible tenure options are also commonly associated with these services.

The growth in wardrobe, study table, and dining table rentals across Hyderabad reflects a broader transition toward access-based consumption in urban India. As mobility, cost efficiency, and convenience continue to shape consumer preferences, rental models are becoming an integral part of how homes are furnished and managed.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term residents, increasing adoption of rental solutions highlights a structural change in consumer behavior—one that prioritizes flexibility, liquidity, and alignment with modern urban living patterns. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad



Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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For more information about Rentomojo, contact the company here:



Rentomojo

Pratik Vyas

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo

BHIVE Workspace

Kuvempu Nagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka