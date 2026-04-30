Gurgaon Sees Surge in Study Table, Bed, and Mattress Rentals as ₹60,000–₹80,000 Home Setup Costs Drive Adoption of Flexible Models Including Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Demand for study table, bed, and mattress rentals in Gurgaon is increasing, reflecting a broader shift in how urban professionals approach home setup in high-mobility markets. Platforms such as Rentomojo are witnessing growing adoption as corporate transferees and work-from-home professionals look to avoid upfront setup costs that can range from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000.

Gurgaon, one of India's primary corporate hubs, continues to attract professionals across consulting, technology, finance, and multinational enterprises. Residential areas including Cyber City, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road are characterized by frequent tenant turnover, with many residents staying for short to medium durations. This pattern of movement is reshaping consumption behavior, particularly for essential household furniture.

Instead of committing to ownership, a growing segment of residents is prioritizing flexibility and speed when setting up living spaces. The combination of study tables, beds, and mattresses has emerged as a foundational requirement, supporting both productivity and comfort in homes that increasingly serve dual roles as workplaces and living environments.

The financial considerations of ownership remain a key factor. Beds and mattresses alone typically cost between ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 depending on quality and configuration, with study tables adding to the overall expense. Additional costs such as delivery, installation, maintenance, and eventual replacement further increase the total cost of ownership over time.

Rental models offer an alternative by converting these upfront expenses into predictable monthly payments, often starting at approximately ₹1,500 depending on configuration and tenure. This model allows residents to access essential furniture without allocating significant capital at the outset.

Mobility continues to play a central role in this shift. Professionals relocating between cities—or within Gurgaon itself—face logistical challenges when owning large furniture items. Beds often require dismantling and transportation, while mattresses present hygiene and wear concerns, particularly over extended use.

Rental services address these challenges by enabling users to return or transfer products without managing logistics independently. This reduces both the effort and cost associated with relocation, aligning well with the needs of a transient workforce.

Speed of setup is another important factor influencing adoption. Rental platforms typically provide doorstep delivery and installation within a short timeframe, allowing professionals to establish functional living and working environments quickly after moving.

Cost predictability also contributes to the appeal of rentals. Ownership exposes consumers to variable expenses such as repairs and replacements, whereas rental plans provide consistent monthly costs that simplify budgeting and financial planning.

Flexibility in tenure and the ability to upgrade or swap products further support usage in dynamic housing environments. Consumers can align furniture usage with their duration of stay and adapt configurations as their needs evolve, without being locked into long-term ownership commitments.

As the category matures, consumers are increasingly comparing providers based on pricing transparency, service quality, and operational convenience. This reflects a more informed and competitive market, where decision-making is driven by both cost efficiency and user experience.

Beyond individual users, demand is also being driven by co-living operators and property managers who furnish rental units to improve tenant experience. Offering ready-to-use bedroom and workspace setups reduces vacancy time and lowers upfront furnishing costs for property owners.

Service models offered by platforms such as Rentomojo typically include doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period. Postpaid billing structures, refundable security deposits, and flexible tenure options are also common features within this category.

The increase in study table, bed, and mattress rentals in Gurgaon highlights a broader transition toward access-based consumption in urban India. As professional mobility continues to shape housing patterns, rental models are becoming an integral part of how individuals furnish and experience their homes.

While ownership remains relevant for long-term residents, the growing adoption of rental solutions underscores a structural change in consumer behavior—one that aligns with evolving work patterns, financial priorities, and the realities of modern urban living.





Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

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For more information about Rentomojo, contact the company here:



Rentomojo

Pratik Vyas

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo

BHIVE Workspace

Kuvempu Nagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka