Crip Trip Season 2 Hits the Road: Las Vegas… maybe?

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A gonzo road trip, a fight for independence and a high-stakes crusade to keep a filmmaker who is disabled out of institutional care. Can the award-winning docuseries make it to Sin City?

One year after the acclaimed first season of Crip Trip (stream it for free HERE), Daniel Ennett, filmmaker and quadruple amputee, is still facing the threat of life in a long-term care facility. He only qualifies for six and a half hours of care per day, but with a limb difference, he requires 24/7 care, and his mom can only do it for so long.





Last year, Daniel and his friend, film industry colleague and caregiver Frederick Kroetsch, drove the Crip Trip motorhome all the way from Alberta to New York City.

This year, the bright lights of the west are calling.

Check out the Season 2 trailer now!

In Season 2, Daniel and Fred are travelling in a customized, broadcast-ready van, bound for Las Vegas. Their mission? To pitch — or maybe launch — Daniel’s dream project: a one-of-a-kind talk show that focuses on disability culture, politics and lived experience. Along the way, he and Fred produce livestream show segments while grappling with outdated, second-hand broadcast equipment and the unpredictable realities of the road. Like last year, things quickly go sideways.

Can they make the show work?

Can they sell the talk show idea to a major broadcaster?

Will Daniel avoid institutionalization?

Will they even make it to Las Vegas?

Season 1 of Crip Trip won two Rosie Awards from the Alberta Media Production Industries Association and is nominated for a Rockie Award for Best Docuseries at the Banff World Media Festival.

Season 2 of Crip Trip, an AMI and TVO series produced by Catapult Pictures, blends comedic, light-hearted road trip moments with real stakes. Like many people who are disabled, Daniel just wants to follow his passions and earn a living within systems that are not designed for him to succeed.

Season 2 of Crip Trip premieres Friday, May 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+, ahead of its TVO premiere in Fall of 2026.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+ . Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the creation of content that is led by and for people in the disability community. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca .

For more information, please contact:

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647-417-0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b5b59fe-9a5a-4eb2-a13a-7bf30584a554