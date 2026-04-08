Kailas FUGA Team Signs US Elite Trail Runner Ryan Becker

Guangzhou, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA Team has announced the signing of US elite trail runner Ryan Becker as the most recent addition to its international team of athletes, which now includes 16 different nationalities. The addition of Ryan BECKER builds on Kailas FUGA’s strategy to partner with high performing athletes to further optimize its high-quality, performance driven trail products adapted to varied and technical terrain.

With a current UTMB Index of 887 for 50k, Ryan BECKER has attracted attention since breaking onto the trail running scene in 2019. As a two time All-American honors cross-country and track runner, BECKER has now turned to 50km trail races. In 2025 he qualified for Team USA at the 2025 World Mountain & Trail Running Championships after achieving 3rd place at the Broken Arrow Skyrace 46k. He also won the Speedgoat 50k. 2024 highlights included first place in the Kodiak Ultra Marathon 50k, the McDowell Mountain Frenzy 50 Mile and the Mount Tam Trail Run 50k. He holds the course records for Kodiak 50k, Whistler Alpine Meadows, Run the Rut Trifecta, Telluride Mountain Run 24 mile and Hanging Flume 50k. BECKER, along with recently-signed US running legend Max KING, gives Kailas FUGA a strong athlete presence in the US market.

2026 will be an exciting year for BECKER’s debut with Kailas FUGA Team with several races planned including Madeira Island Ultra Trail (MIUT), UTMB Val D’Aran and UTMB CCC in Europe.

Commenting on joining Kailas FUGA Team, BECKER said, “My career so far has been primarily US-based, so I’m excited to join a truly international team of high-performing athletes. This next step opens the door to competing more in Europe and Asia, and to continuing my development alongside my new teammates - especially as I step up to longer-distance events. I’ve been deeply impressed by Kailas, both in terms of product innovation and their commitment to advancing mountain running. I’m tremendously grateful for the opportunity to be supported in a more fully professional environment, and I’m excited to make the most of it.”

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained, “As a rising star among American mid-distance trail runners, BECKER’s talent and passion make him an inspiration for the next generation of runners. Kailas FUGA is excited to work with BECKER to deepen our understanding of the habits and needs of American runners. We continue to develop relevant trail products for different markets and climates, working closely with, and supporting the development of elite athletes enables us to create high-performance shoes, apparel and equipment needs.”

As the Kailas FUGA Team continues to grow in size and reputation, it will continue to identify athletes who give their absolute all on the competitive trail circuit, and are committed to growing alongside the brand. The team is already known for its friendly and positive environment where both athletes and FUGA can grow together as the brand evolves.

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About Kailas FUGA

Building on more than twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com

For media enquiries, please contact: pippaebel@kailas.com.cn

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