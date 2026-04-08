SalMar – Q1 2026 Trading update

 | Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

Consolidated harvest volumes:

 Q1 2026
Farming Central Norway35.9
Farming Northern Norway20.4
SalMar Ocean0.3
Icelandic Salmon3.7
Totalt60.3

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight. 

The full Q1 2026 report will be released on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


GlobeNewswire

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