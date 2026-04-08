SalMar – Q1 2026 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes:

Q1 2026 Farming Central Norway 35.9 Farming Northern Norway 20.4 SalMar Ocean 0.3 Icelandic Salmon 3.7 Totalt 60.3

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.

The full Q1 2026 report will be released on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act