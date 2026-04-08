The Play Equity Summit Spotlights Bold Strategies for Global Sports Events to Create Lasting Benefits for Youth & Communities

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles is preparing to open its stadiums, infrastructure and culture to millions of visitors and welcome the international spotlight for an unprecedented wave of global sports events. As this turning point nears, the Play Equity Summit convened leaders from around the world, hosted by the LA84 Foundation and Play Equity Fund, legacy organizations of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games.

While addressing over 500 attendees, leaders from sport, media, philanthropy, and public policy explored how Los Angeles can harness a historic run of international competitions to expand access to sport and provide long-term benefits for children that last long after the final whistle.

“We live in a golden age of sports megaevents, but the grassroots system that should give kids access to sport is failing them,” said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation | President of the Play Equity Fund, who was the keynote speaker. “At the Play Equity Summit, we examined strategies that take action to ensure global sports events invest in kids and communities. Sport is where youth learn to get up when they fall, and how to get along. It is why play matters. Major events can expand access to sport, play and movement and leave a legacy of health, belonging and opportunity for all.”

The Summit was co-emceed by Jenny Taft of FOX Sports and Andres Cantor of Telemundo Deportes. Speakers reflected on landmark events that continue to have a positive impact on Southern California, including the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ and the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, and capitalizing on future opportunities. The biennial convening inspired bold ideas, strategies and cross-sector collaboration to ensure sporting events deliver enduring positive impact.

“Establishing a positive legacy must be part of the equation for major events,” said Dr. Edwin Moses, a three-time Olympic medalist who spoke at the Summit. “It all started in Los Angeles with the LA84 Foundation, which makes an ongoing contribution to youth development through sport. It’s appropriate that LA84 and the Play Equity Fund brought so many people together to expand access for kids through the events coming here.”

Critical issues were tackled at the Summit that are shaping the future of youth sports and childhood health. Those include the launch of the MOVE Fund, a groundbreaking five-year, $30 million national initiative to expand access to sport, play, and movement. Backed by funders, practitioners, stakeholders and thought leaders, the MOVE Fund announced its first cohort of grantees.

LA84 unveiled preliminary findings from the 2026 California Play Equity Report, previewing trends about youth sports participation in the state. Conducted by public opinion research firm EVITARUS, the data highlighted early insights into soccer participation. The preliminary research revealed 3-in-5 parents of youth who play soccer struggle to afford it, as cost remains a barrier for many in California.

The full report will be released in May 2026, and build on the trailblazing 2024 California Play Equity Report, which established a baseline for youth sports participation and physical activity across California.

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in support of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, LA84 has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California by awarding grants. It has funded infrastructure, trained coaches and commissioned research. Its campus includes one of the world’s best sports libraries, with a digital collection that documents sports history. LA84 addresses critical issues by elevating youth sports and play as a pathway to lifelong well-being for all kids. Visit la84.org, and follow @LA84Foundation.

About the Play Equity Fund

The Play Equity Fund supports the sports-based youth development ecosystem for greater impact, raises awareness of inequities and develops partnerships to advocate for sustainable solutions to ensure children from all backgrounds have pathways through sport for well-being and belonging. The Play Equity Fund shows the power of sport is not a privilege for the few but a fundamental right for all. Visit playequityfund.org and follow @playequityfund.org.

media@la84.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b664492-842a-47c0-9aa9-cbd3eb943d98