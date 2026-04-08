ReVisionz Celebrates 25 Years of Digital Transformation Leadership

Calgary, Alberta , April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ReVisionz announced the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of leadership in digital transformation for asset-intensive industries. Founded in April 2001, the company has evolved from a specialized technology implementation firm into a trusted partner that delivers enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions across North America.

Established by founder Murray Aksenchuk during the early days of engineering system outsourcing, ReVisionz entered the market as organizations were beginning to digitize engineering and operational processes. Over the past 25 years, the company has continuously evolved alongside the industry by helping organizations move from disconnected systems toward integrated, data-driven environments that support safer, more efficient operations.



ReVisionz

“Reaching 25 years is a significant milestone for our company,” said Garry Gandza, CEO of ReVisionz. “Our strength has always come from our people, paired with deep domain knowledge and industry-leading experience that deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients. That foundation has allowed us to grow alongside them and into a firm that organizations trust to solve complex digital challenges at scale.”

A Legacy of Innovation & Growth

ReVisionz’ growth reflects the broader evolution of industrial technology.

As digital transformation initiatives have matured, ReVisionz has scaled its award-winning implementation capabilities across North America, building consulting and system integration expertise to support larger, more complex programs. The company also developed proven methodologies and frameworks that now consistently enable high-quality outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

While earlier phases of asset information emphasized concepts such as digital twins, today’s focus has shifted toward creating connected, trusted data foundations that can power more advanced capabilities. ReVisionz has remained at the center of this shift, helping organizations align systems, standardize data and create the structure needed to enable future-ready operations.



ReVisionz

Advancing AI-Enabled Operations

As industries enter a new phase of transformation, organizations are increasingly turning to AI and advanced analytics to drive performance and decision-making.

ReVisionz is expanding its AI enablement capabilities, building on its expertise in data quality, governance and integration. By helping clients establish strong data foundations, the company enables AI-driven insights that are accurate, scalable and aligned with operational realities.

“The opportunity with AI is significant, but it starts with the fundamentals,” said Kirk Gibson, President, ReVisionz North America. “Organizations need trusted, structured data before they can fully realize the value of AI. We help clients lay the groundwork based on their business capabilities, and position them to take advantage of what comes next.”

This direction aligns with ReVisionz’ broader growth strategy, including lifecycle-focused information solutions designed to support asset data from project delivery through operations.

Looking Ahead

As ReVisionz marks its 25-year milestone, the company is focused on scaling its capabilities to meet increasing demand for digital enablement and AI-driven transformation.

“We are proud of what we have built over the last 25 years,” added Gandza. “At the same time, we are focused on the future. The pace of change is accelerating, and we are committed to helping our clients turn data into a true strategic asset.”

With a strengthened leadership team, continued investment in innovation and a clear strategic direction, ReVisionz is well-positioned to lead the next phase of digital transformation.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discrete manufacturing.

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Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com

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