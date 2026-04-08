Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
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