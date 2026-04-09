Correction: Cash Flows

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        1 April 2026
                                        Announcement no. 30/2026
                                        Inside information

Correction: The following ISINs, which have been or will be fully redeemed at the next payment date (1 July 2026), have been removed from the file: DK0009382624, DK0009369282 and DK0007802003

Cash Flows

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish cash flow data on bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachments


Attachments

30_YdlRk20260401JYK 30_YdlRk20260401JYK_correction
GlobeNewswire

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