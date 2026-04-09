Losing Your Voice? Millions Experience Persistent Problems Each Year

Rockville, MD, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people will experience an occasional sore throat related to a cold or after a loud event, but for millions of people each year, these problems don’t go away on their own.

In recognition of World Voice Day on April 16, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is encouraging people to recognize warning signs and take steps to protect their voices.

From teachers leading classrooms to fans cheering at major events—like the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026—many people push their voices to the limit without realizing the long-term damage that it can cause. This year’s World Voice Day theme—“Caring for Our Voices!”—highlights the importance of protecting our voices.

Voice disorders can disrupt everyday communication and functioning. People who rely on their voices professionally—such as teachers, coaches, singers, broadcasters, and fitness instructors—are at higher risk because they speak loudly and/or for long periods. Speech-language pathologists help identify factors that contribute to voice disorders and provide strategies to restore healthy voice use.

“People often ignore hoarseness or vocal fatigue, but these can be signs of a more serious issue,” said ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow. “If symptoms last more than a few weeks, it’s important to seek professional care.”

Watch for Signs of Voice Problems

Hoarseness or a raspy voice lasting longer than 2 weeks

Pain or discomfort when speaking or singing

Frequent throat clearing or coughing

Vocal fatigue or a voice that weakens during the day

Difficulty projecting the voice

Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Voice

Stay hydrated. Drinking water helps keep the vocal cords lubricated.

Drinking water helps keep the vocal cords lubricated. Avoid shouting or speaking over loud noise. This puts stress on the vocal cords.

This puts stress on the vocal cords. Rest your voice when it feels tired. Like other muscles, the voice needs time to recover.

Like other muscles, the voice needs time to recover. Use amplification when needed. Microphones can reduce strain in large rooms or noisy environments.

Microphones can reduce strain in large rooms or noisy environments. Seek professional help if symptoms persist. Voice changes lasting longer than 2 weeks should be evaluated.

Speech-language pathologists also work with individuals—from teachers and coaches to performers and public speakers—to teach them to use their voices more efficiently and reduce strain.

More information about voice disorders and vocal health is available at www.asha.org.

(To schedule an interview with an expert, please email pr@asha.org)

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.