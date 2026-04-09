USCCA Launches New Mobile App Delivering All-in-One 2A Laws, Training, and Member Benefits

West Bend, WI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) announced the launch of its new mobile app, delivering an all-in-one platform for responsibly armed Americans to access reciprocity laws, training, and membership benefits – anytime, anywhere.

Designed to simplify how gun owners stay informed and prepared, the USCCA Mobile App addresses a growing challenge: navigating fragmented and often outdated information related to concealed carry laws, training opportunities, and personal protection resources.

The app brings together legal guidance, education, and member services into a single, seamless experience - helping users stay current, confident, and connected whether at home, on the range, or traveling across state lines.

“Gun owners shouldn’t have to piece together critical information from multiple sources,” said Mike Lowney, president of Delta Defense, the official service provider for USCCA. “Our mission is to help responsibly armed Americans protect what matters most, and this app puts the tools, training, and legal insight they need right at their fingertips.”

One App. All the 2A Answers.

The USCCA Mobile App serves as a centralized hub for personal protection, combining legal guidance, skill development, and membership value into one easy-to-use platform. Users can quickly access the tools and resources they need to stay prepared and compliant in their everyday lives.

Key features include:

Reciprocity & Gun Laws Made Simple — An interactive map and real-time travel alerts help users understand where they can legally carry, with detailed state-by-state laws and permit management tools.

Protector Academy Training — On-demand courses, progress tracking, and offline viewing empower users to continuously build skills and confidence.

In-Person Training & Events — Discover nearby classes, connect with certified instructors, and participate in hands-on training experiences.

Member Benefits at Your Fingertips — Instant access to a digital membership card, Critical Response Team contact, exclusive content, partner discounts, and more.

Personalized Home Dashboard — A dynamic hub that keeps users connected to training, updates, and the USCCA community.

The app is available to both USCCA members and free users, offering immediate access to essential resources while showcasing the full value of USCCA membership.

From Confusion to Confidence

Today’s gun owners face an overwhelming landscape of changing laws, training options, and safety considerations. The USCCA Mobile App was built to remove that friction, delivering trustworthy, easy-to-understand information that helps users make informed decisions in real time.

More than a reference tool, the app supports a lifestyle centered around responsibility, preparedness, and continuous improvement.

Driving Connection, Confidence, and Growth

As one of USCCA’s most powerful digital platforms, the app also represents a key step in strengthening relationships with responsibly armed Americans. By combining education, engagement, and membership value, it creates a more connected experience that drives long-term confidence and membership growth.

Availability

The USCCA Mobile App is available now for download on iOS and Android devices.

For more information or to download the app, visit:

https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/resources/mobile-app/