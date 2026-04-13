USCCA Launches Nationwide Free Concealed Carry Permit Classes for Service Members Following DoW Announcement on Off-Duty Carry

West Bend, WI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) today strongly supports Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s announcement authorizing expanded personal firearm carry options for off-duty service members on military installations, following his recent memorandum directing base commanders to allow requests for personal carry with a presumption of approval.

“This is a meaningful step forward for the men and women who serve our country,” said Mike Lowney, President of Delta Defense, the service provider for the USCCA. “These are individuals who have sworn to defend our freedoms, and they deserve the ability to protect themselves and their families when they are off duty. As a nation, we owe them not just our gratitude, but our support. This initiative is about honoring that commitment by ensuring they have access to the training, education, and resources to carry with confidence, responsibility, and pride.”

In support of this policy change, USCCA announced a new nationwide initiative to provide free concealed carry permit classes to military personnel serving on active duty, National Guard or in the reserves. The training will also be available to dependents and veterans and offered near major military installations across the country. Each offering is structured to meet the specific state requirements necessary to obtain a concealed carry permit in the state where it is conducted. Attendees will leave with the certificate and required documentation to apply for their state-issued concealed carry permit. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

USCCA plans to deliver at least 250 free concealed carry permit classes ahead of Independence Day, as the nation marks its 250th anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to supporting those who serve.

The training will go beyond basic concealed carry instruction, focusing on real-world application, decision-making, and responsible defensive readiness. Participants will receive:

Practical guidance on responsible firearm ownership rooted in real-life scenarios

Clear, applicable education on legal considerations for carrying both on and off base

Proven best practices for secure firearm storage in vehicles and at home

Hands-on insights into situational awareness, threat recognition, and defensive preparedness

Military Members who would like to help coordinate a class near their base are encouraged to fill out this form or contact the Delta Defense Customer Engagement team at 877-677-1919.

The initiative is being led in part by USCCA Training Operations Manager Gavin Glasenapp, a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Four with more than 20 years of service, including twelve combat deployments serving in both conventional and special operations aviation units.

“This isn’t just about carrying, it’s about responsibility, awareness, and preparation,” said Glasenapp. “In the military, you’re trained extensively for high-risk environments, but that doesn’t always translate directly to civilian life or off-duty scenarios. Our goal is to help bridge that gap.”

“This initiative is personal to me,” Glasenapp continued. “I’ve spent my career operating in complex, high-stakes environments, and I’ve seen firsthand how important training and discipline are when it comes to handling a firearm. We want to make sure service members have the knowledge, confidence, and support to carry responsibly - and for those transitioning out, provide a pathway to continue serving their communities as certified instructors.”

As part of the program, USCCA also aims to identify and develop at least one certified instructor from each class, creating opportunities for transitioning service members to build new skills and careers as USCCA Certified Instructors.

Delta Defense, the service provider for the USCCA, employs a workforce that includes a higher-than-average percentage of veterans - approximately 7%, compared to the national average of around 5% - reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served.

In addition to training, the USCCA is proud to support American veterans, first responders, and law enforcement officers by offering a membership discount to those who are currently serving or have served their country and communities. To learn more, individuals can contact the Delta Defense Customer Engagement team at 800-674-9779 or use the Live Chat feature available on any USCCA webpage.

More details on training locations, scheduling, and eligibility will be released soon.