New Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant Delivers Accountable AI to Simplify B2B Operations

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced the general availability of the Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant. Infused directly into the Jitterbit Harmony platform, this natural language processing interface acts as an intelligent co-pilot, enabling both technical and nontechnical users to securely manage complex Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) operations through simple conversational prompts.

"For too long, EDI has remained an antiquated corner of the enterprise, where businesses are often stuck using legacy tools and rigid systems that no longer meet the speed of modern commerce,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “The EDI AI Assistant shakes up the industry by bringing advanced intelligence and natural language to these essential B2B workflows.”

The AI assistant is also fully integrated with Jitterbit iPaaS, enabling organizations to automate and orchestrate integrations between EDI, ERP systems, and other applications to boost overall operational efficiency.

Democratizing EDI Management through Natural Language

The Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant is designed to lower the barrier to entry for managing EDI by allowing nontechnical team members to interact with complex data using natural language, significantly reducing the time and effort required to search through vast amounts of transaction and trading partner data.

“The EDI AI Assistant is a direct extension of our commitment to removing barriers to intelligent automation and accountable, layered AI,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. “By blending natural language processing with low-code flexibility within the Harmony platform, we’ve eliminated the technical friction of B2B operations while grounding every action in secure enterprise data. This is more than just ease of use; it’s about providing the transparency and human oversight necessary to customize and scale complex supply-chain workflows with absolute scale and confidence.

This AI-powered capability removes the requirement for intimate knowledge of platform filters, giving users the freedom to ask specific questions as they would to a colleague and be taken directly to the answer.

“The Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant has been a game-changer for our team, transforming EDI into a self-service operation. By providing immediate, accurate guidance on trading partner configurations and automated data mapping, we expect our reliance on external support to decrease tremendously,” said Rich Richardson, President and CEO at UnRavel-IT, LLC.



Key Capabilities and Operational Advantages

The Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant is seamlessly integrated with the Jitterbit EDI interface, providing complete access to all transactional and trading partner data. Key features available today include:

Data-Driven Decision-Making: Quickly pull summary insights with searchable analytics based on date, partner, and document type to monitor supply chain health and partner performance in real time.





Quickly pull summary insights with searchable analytics based on date, partner, and document type to monitor supply chain health and partner performance in real time. Self-Service Configuration Management: Instantly retrieve or update complex connection details without opening a support ticket or waiting for a technical administrator.





Instantly retrieve or update complex connection details without opening a support ticket or waiting for a technical administrator. Rapid Troubleshooting & Root Cause Analysis: Identify and resolve transaction failures in seconds by using AI to filter messages across trading partners via specific keywords or error types.





Identify and resolve transaction failures in seconds by using AI to filter messages across trading partners via specific keywords or error types. Advanced Data Control & Optimized Trading Partner Compliance: Anonymize data by deleting the content of EDI transactions while still retaining the record for reporting and compliance purposes.





Anonymize data by deleting the content of EDI transactions while still retaining the record for reporting and compliance purposes. Streamlined Transactions for Automated Lifecycle Management: Purge EDI data by automating the removal of archived EDI transactions and allowing users to view, retrieve, or remove archived records.

“The AI assistant enables us to resolve issues ourselves with unprecedented speed by suggesting critical dataset comparisons. With the potential for these manual checks to be automated, we can eliminate data silos between our trading partners and our ERP, ensuring the consistent, high-speed data exchange essential for modern supply-chain agility,” said Richardson.

G2: Jitterbit EDI Ranked Best Enterprise ROI

Based 100% on end-user feedback, the G2 Spring 2026 reports awarded Jitterbit four “Best Estimated ROI” badges across every capability of the Harmony platform, including Jitterbit EDI.

In the G2 EDI reports, Jitterbit earned both “Best Estimated ROI” and “Highest User Adoption” badges. With an 89% average ease of setup score and an average time-to-go-live of 2.44 months — compared to the category average of 3.08 — Jitterbit EDI customers can scale B2B operations with greater efficiency and speed.

A Foundation of Trust and Real-World Impact

The launch of the Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant builds upon Jitterbit’s industry-first ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems. This commitment to accountable AI is already delivering tangible results for early adopters who are gaining technical autonomy and resolving complex issues faster than ever before.

The Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant is now generally available. For more information, visit the Jitterbit EDI product page on Jitterbit.com.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com