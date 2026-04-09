Back to the Roots Scales to Over 1,800 Target Stores with Comprehensive "Seed-to-Soil" Organic Destination

MINNEAPOLIS and OAKLAND, Calif., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to the Roots , America’s leading organic gardening company, today announced a Spring season expansion with Target, marking a milestone ninth year of a partnership that has evolved from a single product to a comprehensive, end-to-end organic gardening destination.

In a move that breaks traditional retail silos, Target is offering its guests a streamlined, one-brand organic gardening journey across 1800+ stores and on Target.com , making it accessible and affordable to all families. Families can now grow with Back to the Roots from start to finish—beginning with the over 80 varieties of organic heirloom seeds (including the industry-first Regenerative Organic Certified® seeds) and continuing through to organic soils, plant foods, and specialized seed-starting tools.

Bridging the Gap: From Grocery to Garden

In a first-of-its-kind industry move, Back to the Roots is also connecting the dots between where food is bought and where it is grown. As Target’s exclusive organic seed brand, Back to the Roots leads the seasonal aisle and also features a secondary "sidecap" location in the Grocery department. This strategic placement reminds guests that the fresh produce they buy can also be grown sustainably at home.

A MIlestone for Organic gardening

The Back to the Roots Spring 2026 program showcases Target’s enthusiasm in reaching the next generation gardener with organic offerings, featuring an expanded lineup at Target which now includes over 15 Back to the Roots organic soils and soil amendments, 80+ Back to the Roots organic heirloom seed varieties, a wide array of Back to the Roots seed-starting trays and pots, and the brand’s signature fun grow kits. The 2026 season also highlights a commitment to soil health, offering gardeners the amendments needed to regenerate their soils for high-yielding, nutrient-dense home harvests.

Nationwide Endcap Presence: High-visibility Back to the Roots front endcaps in over 1,800 stores, showcasing premium organic soils and plant foods.

High-visibility Back to the Roots front endcaps in over 1,800 stores, showcasing premium organic soils and plant foods. Exclusive Organic Seed Portfolio: Over 80 varieties of 100% organic heirloom seeds, including the debut of Regenerative Organic Certified® varieties in select stores.

Over 80 varieties of 100% organic heirloom seeds, including the debut of Regenerative Organic Certified® varieties in select stores. Category Expansion: Entry into the "Soil Health" category with new Back to the Roots products, including Worm Castings, Blood Meal, Bone Meal, and Vermiculite.





“Nine years ago, we started at Target with a single Mushroom Grow Kit. To see that grow into a full-aisle, nationwide movement is a testament to the Target guest’s desire for high-quality, sustainable options and increased transparency in where their food comes from,” said Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Back to the Roots. “By breaking down the walls between seeds, soils, and even the grocery aisle, Target is making it easier than ever for families to start an organic garden. We’ve built this program to be great for plants, but more importantly, safe for the planet and the people and pets we love.”

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA into a thriving national brand & pioneering organic gardening company. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food.

Their award-winning line of organic soils, heirloom seeds, plant food, and grow kits are currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Tractor Supply, Menards, Amazon, World Market, Sam’s Club and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Media Contact:

press@backtotheroots.com

510.922.9758

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ada573-fa29-49b5-8bb9-60c4d4081d04