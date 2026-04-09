CoinShares CEO to Participate in Centri Capital Conference 2026

SAINT HELIER, Jersey — April 7, 2026 — CoinShares PLC ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CSHR), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced that Jean-Marie Mognetti, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in the Centri Capital Conference 2026 on 14 April 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

CoinShares is the world's fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager and holds the #1 position in Europe with approximately 34% market share. The Company has been at the forefront of regulated digital asset investment since launching the world's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015.

Event Details:

Event: Centri Capital Conference 2026

Centri Capital Conference 2026 Date: 14 April 2026

14 April 2026 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET Format: Fireside chat



About CoinShares PLC

CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, delivering a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on digital assets since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com

Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

coinshares@mgroupsc.com



