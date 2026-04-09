Enterprise deal teams now evaluate platforms on AI governance, data sovereignty, and full lifecycle coverage, not just document storage and access controls

ISO 42001 for AI management has become an active procurement requirement, not a background credential vendors can cite without proof

High-volume deal firms are consolidating onto single platforms to source, screen and integrate, avoiding overhead and increasing speed.

In 2025, four of the world's top five M&A deals ran on platforms covering the full deal journey, from sourcing through post-close integration

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of March 2026, deal technology procurement has become a cross-functional evaluation involving legal, IT security, and finance, with criteria that now include AI governance, regional data sovereignty, and post-close content access. The firms with the highest deal volumes are now prioritizing advanced, purpose-built platforms that support every stage of the deal process. Datasite sits at the center of this shift, facilitating over 55,000 deals annually.

"Switching tools between stages creates friction, risk, and lost context,” said Matt Summers, Executive Vice President, Head of Product at Datasite. “Deal teams want one platform that handles the full journey from sourcing to diligence, valuation and forecasting, to integration."

KEY FACTS:

55,000+ deals handled on the Datasite platform.

1.8 billion documents securely uploaded and hosted on Datasite

626,000+ Datasite users in 2025

Datasite has ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 42001, and SOC 2 Type II certifications

AI capabilities for Datasite have been developed and managed in-house with client data isolation and 30-day deletion after project termination

Purpose-Built Platforms Versus Generic Tools

Basic collaboration tools provide document storage but lack the advanced capabilities needed for complex financial transactions. Purpose-built M&A platforms deliver secure workflows, real-time analytics, compliance support, and full process management, ensuring efficient and effective dealmaking with greater control and transparency.

The distinction shows up fastest in live deals. When a sell-side team is managing a competitive auction with 30 qualified buyers, advisors use real-time analytics on buyer engagement to read the room and adjust strategy. Knowing which documents each buyer has reviewed, where their Q&A activity is concentrated, and how much time they've spent in specific sections changes how the process gets managed.

Private equity firms and corporate development teams running 20 or 30 active pipelines simultaneously need deal sourcing intelligence and risk assessment integrated with their diligence platform. Assembling it with separate tools can create coordination overhead that slows transactions down.

To align with these demands, procurement teams are focusing on vendors that can not only address full lifecycle coverage but also AI governance and data sovereignty.

What Procurement Checklists Look Like Now

AI governance leads the validation list enterprise procurement teams and CISOs are now seeking. Procurement checklist questions can include how a vendor develops its AI models to is client deal information used for training and what is the data deletion policy after a project closes. Validations, such as ISO 42001 certification, can give buyers a way to verify that a vendor's AI practices meet an independently audited standard rather than relying on self-reported controls.

Data sovereignty is another area of interest to procurement teams. A deal involving parties in the U.S., EU, and APAC requires region-bound hosting in each jurisdiction. From GDPR to HIPAA, ITAR, DPA, and CPRA, the compliance requirements differ in every market, and the platform has to handle that without the deal team managing it manually. Other evaluation areas include full lifecycle support versus diligence-only coverage, global compliance architecture, and post-close data access.

The Post-Close Value Most Teams Leave Behind

Post-close data access can be an especially important differentiator for procurement teams choosing tools. For example, once a deal closes, that can be the end of data room access, documents get archived, and the deal team starts fresh on the next transaction. Firms providing platforms for the full deal lifecycle operate differently, providing perpetual access to deal content so that an investment thesis, diligence materials, and integration documents remain searchable and accessible across the portfolio. For PE firms managing portfolio companies, that ongoing access means every deal builds on the context from the last one rather than starting from zero.

Choosing platforms that preserve deal data after closing enables more successful transactions than tools that discard information.

Where Deal Technology Goes Next

The next shift is agentic AI, or systems that take actions within the deal workflow autonomously rather than just analyzing documents. Automated responses to routine Q&A questions, intelligent document routing based on buyer profiles, and predictive analytics on deal outcomes are moving from early pilots to production deployments.

Datasite's acquisition of Blueflame AI is an example of how this technology can supercharge efficiencies around investment workflows, connecting fragmented data sources used in deal sourcing, due diligence, market research, and fundraising activities to drive better decision-making for dealmakers and investment managers. Platforms with robust AI governance, internal development, and strict data isolation can adopt agentic deal technology as it gains standard status without needing to reassess their core infrastructure.

FAQ

Q: What's the difference between a virtual data room and an M&A lifecycle platform?

A: A virtual data room handles document sharing during the diligence phase of a transaction. An M&A lifecycle platform covers the full deal journey, from deal sourcing and marketing through diligence, closing, and post-merger integration, without requiring teams to switch systems between stages. The best platforms have smart features like automatic document editing, live updates on buyer interactions, and support for multiple languages, all while ensuring security is verified at every step.

Q: Which deal technology platforms do the largest M&A advisory firms use?

A: The best global financial advisory firms look at deal technology's security architecture, AI capabilities, global support, and lifecycle coverage. Platforms should maintain ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 42001, and SOC 2 Type II certifications and provide 24/7/365 operations across various languages to meet the standards of the firms handling the most sensitive cross-border transactions.

Q: How does AI governance affect deal technology selection for enterprise buyers?

A: Enterprise buyers should verify how the vendor develops its AI models, whether client data is used for training, and whether AI features can be disabled. ISO 42001 certification provides independent verification of AI management practices. Platforms that develop AI in-house with strict data isolation and a defined deletion policy after project termination offer a defensible governance position for procurement and legal review.

Q: What should procurement teams evaluate before selecting a deal technology vendor?

A: The five areas to cover include independent security certifications with audit reports available for review; AI development practices and data isolation policies; full deal lifecycle support versus diligence-only coverage; global compliance architecture for GDPR, HIPAA, ITAR, and regional requirements; and post-close data access and perpetual availability of deal content for integration and portfolio management.

Q: How do agentic AI capabilities affect M&A deal workflow?

A: Agentic AI in deal technology refers to systems that take actions within a workflow rather than just surfacing analysis. In practice, this includes automated responses to routine Q&A requests, intelligent routing of documents based on buyer profiles, and predictive signals on deal outcomes. As these capabilities move from pilots to production, the platforms best positioned to deliver them have the infrastructure requirements that agentic systems run on. This includes platforms that already have rigorous AI governance, internal AI development, and isolated data architecture.