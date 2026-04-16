First-time M&A buyers can overcome the learning curve and achieve successful outcomes by leveraging the right resources, even without in-house, dedicated corporate development teams

Choosing a data room based on robust security and infrastructure ensures a smooth and secure transaction, rather than focusing solely on cost

Purpose-built M&A platforms deliver consistent, high-quality security standards for companies at every deal stage, guaranteeing reliable infrastructure whether it’s a first deal or the fiftieth

Specialized data room solutions provide essential features such as audit trails, granular permissions, and compliance coverage, ensuring sensitive documents are managed securely outside the company

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A critical information gap exists among companies running their first M&A transaction: conventional guidance targets enterprise procurement teams evaluating platforms for high-volume deal programs. Many startup CFOs, mid-market acquisition teams, and growing firms face selection criteria that differ significantly from what published resources address. Datasite, the global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investment, and strategic projects, provides the same security infrastructure available across the board.

“First-time buyers may be unfamiliar with specialized deal technology and its critical features, especially the robust security standards needed for a successful transaction,” said Matt Summers, Executive Vice President, Head of Product at Datasite. “It's essential for all deal types and sizes to have the protections and tools that ensure sensitive information remains secure throughout every stage of the process."

KEY FACTS:

626,000+ users on the Datasite platform in 2025

Datasite processed 55,000+ annually across M&A, capital markets, and restructuring

Datasite has ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701, 42001, and SOC 2 Type II certifications

AI capabilities for Datasite have been developed and managed in-house with client data isolation

Datasite provides 24/7/365 support in 20+ languages with a 30-day data deletion policy after project termination

The Information Problem in Deal Technology Selection

The data room market has changed to serve a wider group of customers. Most online guides and analyst reviews focus on large companies, but Deloitte’s 2026 M&A Trends Survey shows there will be more opportunities for smaller and mid-sized deals this year. Even if these companies don’t have procurement departments or deal teams, their mid-sized deals and startup fundraisers still need the same strong security and technology that data rooms offer. What first-time buyers choose should depend on what their deals truly need.

Common Mistakes That Can Hurt First Deals

The main mistake is confusing a data room with regular file-sharing services. Platforms for basic document storage and sharing aren’t designed for deals, as they don’t have the detailed permissions, full audit trails, advanced security controls, or compliance features needed for transactions. This is especially important when sensitive materials like financial records, customer information, and intellectual property are being shared outside the company for the first time during a deal.

Another mistake is underestimating security as a necessity for any deal size. Even smaller transactions involve the most sensitive information a company possesses. Using general tools can create potential liability for everyone involved.

“Robust security is essential for anyone handling a transaction for the first time without an experienced team,” Summers noted. “The right technology safeguards sensitive information and provides support throughout every step of the process.”

Platform Growth Matters More Than Price

A company's optimal technology choice today has to accommodate next year's deal volume. For instance, one deal this year may become five next year, or a startup fundraising today might acquire a competitor in 18 months. Platforms built for the full M&A lifecycle offer this continuity by design. Identical security standards, AI capabilities, and support infrastructure serve first transactions and later ones alike.

This consistency proves valuable across deal lifecycles because every transaction builds on previous context. Switching platforms between deals means restarting processes and losing accumulated institutional knowledge. Mid-program platform migration can also wind up costing more than getting the selection right the first time.

That pattern is especially visible in PE. Portfolio companies that start with specially designed infrastructure keep important information, document access, and knowledge from previous deals for all future transactions. Switching can also mean losing all audit trails, document versions, and Q&A exchanges from the last deal.

The Right Platform Holds Across Every Deal

One strong indicator of platform quality for a first-time buyer is whether the world's largest advisory firms depend on the same infrastructure. When a company's first deal uses the platform that manages the most complex cross-border transactions, it demonstrates its security and reliability. The right platform for a first deal is the one that can scale down the line.

Four questions separate platforms built for transactions from platforms adapted to resemble them:

What happens to data after the project closes?

Is the platform able to provide access to the actual security audit report?

Is support available at 2 a.m. on a Sunday?

Does the platform demonstrate compliance with ISO 42001 standards?

For companies navigating their first transaction, the answers reveal whether a platform was engineered for deals or retrofitted for them.

FAQ:

Q: What should first-time M&A buyers look for in a data room?

A: Purpose-built M&A platforms provide granular permissions, complete audit trails, secure-by-design architecture, 24/7/365 support in multiple languages, and the ability to scale from single transactions to ongoing deal programs without switching platforms. The strongest platforms serve both first-time buyers and the world's largest advisory firms using identical infrastructure.

Q: Does every M&A transaction require a virtual data room?

A: Any transaction involving confidential information shared with outside parties requires secure, auditable document sharing, regardless of deal size. Security, compliance, and liability considerations apply at every scale. Purpose-built data rooms provide controls that general file-sharing platforms cannot replicate.

Q: What pricing should first-time buyers expect?

A: Virtual data room pricing varies by provider, deal complexity, and usage. Rather than comparing price alone, evaluate total value across security architecture, AI features, support availability, and lifecycle coverage. Choosing an inadequate platform typically costs more than any savings from selecting the lowest-cost option.

Q: Does platform switching become necessary as deal volume grows?

A: Not if the right platform is chosen at the start. Purpose-built platforms designed for the full M&A lifecycle serve companies at every transaction volume on identical infrastructure, so the selection made for the first deal should hold for every subsequent deal.