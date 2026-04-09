Mvix Launches Secure Power BI GCC and GCC High Integration for Government Digital Signage

Sterling, VA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage software and solutions, has announced the launch of its new GovSec layer for the Mvix Digital Signage CMS, enabling secure integration with Microsoft Power BI GCC and GCC High environments. The new capability allows U.S. government agencies, government contractors, and organizations in defense and aerospace to display Power BI dashboards and reports from highly secure cloud environments across digital signage networks without compromising compliance requirements.

Built for organizations that manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other regulated data, the new GovSec layer enhances the Mvix platform with the security and compliance capabilities required for public sector and Gov Con environments. With direct integration into Power BI GCC and GCC High instances, Mvix helps organizations bring critical operational data, performance metrics, and mission-relevant insights to shared displays in command centers, operations hubs, secure offices, and other controlled environments.

This launch addresses a growing need among federal and defense organizations for secure, visual communication tools that do more than distribute static content. By enabling dashboards and reports from protected Microsoft cloud environments to be displayed on signage endpoints, Mvix gives teams a practical way to improve situational awareness, streamline internal communications, and make data more visible where decisions happen.

“For government agencies and contractors, the challenge has never been the value of data visualization, it’s been how to extend that value into secure, real-world environments without introducing unnecessary risk,” said Mike Kilian, Executive VP of Mvix. “With our new GovSec layer and direct support for Power BI GCC and GCC High, Mvix is helping public sector organizations operationalize trusted data on digital signage in a way that aligns with their security posture, compliance obligations, and mission needs.”

The Mvix GovSec layer is purpose-built for organizations that operate in highly regulated settings and require tighter control over how cloud-based content is accessed, managed, and displayed. By supporting Power BI GCC and GCC High, Mvix expands the practical use of digital signage for applications such as performance monitoring, operational readiness, program status reporting, facility awareness, and executive dashboards in secure environments.

Early users and partners see the integration as an important step in modernizing how regulated organizations communicate with data internally.

“Many public sector and defense teams have invested heavily in secure Microsoft environments, but there has been a gap when it comes to extending those insights to shared visual communication systems,” said Tom Kusiak, Vice President of Sales at VIcom. “Mvix closes that gap in a way that is both practical and aligned with the realities of compliance-driven operations. We see Mvix as a leading player in this space, enabling teams to bring trusted Power BI reporting into secure signage workflows without resorting to workarounds.”

This new integration reinforces Mvix’s broader commitment to enterprise-grade digital signage for complex environments, including public sector, critical infrastructure, and highly distributed organizations. As agencies and contractors continue to prioritize secure modernization initiatives, the ability to unify trusted data and visual communications within compliant environments is becoming increasingly important.

The Power BI GCC and GCC High integration is included in the GovSec layer of the Mvix Digital Signage CMS, supporting qualified government and GovCon environments with enhanced security, controlled access, and compliance-focused data delivery.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of enterprise digital signage software and turnkey signage solutions for organizations that require secure, scalable, and reliable visual communications. Mvix helps businesses, government agencies, and institutional customers deploy digital signage networks that support operational efficiency, employee communications, and real-time data visibility. With deep expertise in enterprise deployments and a strong focus on client success, Mvix delivers technology and support built for long-term performance.

Press Inquiries

Michael Kilian

mkilian [at] mvix.com

866.310.4923

https://mvix.com/

23475 Rock Haven Way, Suite 125

Sterling, VA 20166 (USA)