Exodus Launches Exodus Pay to Let Users Spend, Send, and Earn Rewards from One App

OMAHA, Neb., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”) today announced the launch of Exodus Pay, which lets users spend, send, and manage digital assets while retaining full control of their money. Exodus Pay is available today on iOS, Android, and desktop in select states including Nebraska, Texas, Florida, New York, and California, with full national rollout through April.

Exodus Pay is built for people who want their money to move faster without fees, while retaining control. Users manage USD-backed stablecoins in a self-custodial wallet, with private keys stored on their device.

“We spent a decade building a wallet that millions of people trust with their crypto,” said JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus. “Now, we are creating the last financial app you will ever need, letting anyone pay with digital dollars, Bitcoin, and other borderless digital assets without ever leaving self-custody.”

Product Overview

Exodus Pay is integrated directly into the Exodus app. At launch, users can:

Spend anywhere. Pay at any merchant that accepts Visa cards or Apple Pay. No crypto knowledge required.

Pay at any merchant that accepts Visa cards or Apple Pay. No crypto knowledge required. Send money instantly. Transfer funds using a phone number without any fees.

Transfer funds using a phone number without any fees. Earn rewards. Get rewards based on their app activity.

Get rewards based on their app activity. Control their digital assets. Access digital dollars, Bitcoin, and crypto—all in one app. The user holds the keys every step of the way.

Why Self-Custody Differentiates Exodus

Major payments apps today require users to deposit money into an account the company controls. If the company freezes the account, the money is frozen. If the company goes down, access goes with it.

Exodus Pay works differently. Funds stay in users’ control through self-custody. This is the model Exodus pioneered for crypto, now applied to digital asset payments.

“After record-breaking 2025 earnings, Exodus Pay opens a revenue stream we've been building toward that is recurring, scalable, and fully ours,” said James Gernetzke, CFO at Exodus. “We're assembling the infrastructure to own the payments process end-to-end so the experience is seamless and the economics stay with Exodus and its shareholders.”

The stablecoin market surpassed $300 billion in circulation in 2025, and the GENIUS Act established the first comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers last July. Exodus Pay is among the first consumer crypto products to go live in the post-GENIUS Act era.

Exodus Pay is available now at exodus.com/pay. Global expansion is planned for later in 2026, subject to applicable regulatory considerations.

JP Richardson and James Gernetzke are available for comment

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact investors@exodus.com

Media Contact Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information Exodus may use its website and the following social media outlets as distribution channels of material nonpublic information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on the following: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com, and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views," "estimates," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, our preliminary financial information, including digital asset holdings, exchange provider processed volumes and our fiscal quarter end results, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products; and our ability to deliver higher transaction volumes. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2025, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.